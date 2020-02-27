Blac Chyna leaves little to the imagination in the yellow fashion Nova swimsuit

Blac Chyna leaves little to the imagination and shows her curves to the fullest while sharing several photos of herself wearing a Fashion Nova swimsuit with her 16.7 million followers on Instagram. The mother of two children (her son King is seven years old and her daughter Dream is three years old) showed her perfect figure while promoting the brand of which she is an ambassador. Blac Chyna wore the Marbella swimsuit in a Canary yellow color that complemented her hair color and natural hair.

The swimsuit features a front V-neck with a cut on the thigh on the sides and a thong on the back. A yellow strap is wrapped around the waist and tied with a side tie to give it an extra touch of elegance. The high sides and the cut areas on the back allow Blac Chyna to show his tattoo.

She wore her hair with a 28-inch Amber Je lace wig in jet black that featured a central part and flowed down her back with just a touch of wave.

You can see a photo of Blac Chyna showing the swimsuit with a frontal pose underneath.

The Marbella swimsuit is also available in black, but the color yellow is an excellent choice for Blac Chyna, who has been in the headlines due to his legal problems with Dream's father, Rob Kardashian. Rob actively seeks exclusive custody of Dream, according to reports, saying that Blac Chyna is living a party lifestyle and is not a good example for his three-year-old daughter.

While Blac Chyna's life may be full of legal proceedings due to his ongoing custody battle with Rob, he looks beautiful and serene, as if he doesn't care about anything in the world.

The photos were taken outdoors and geolabelled with Miami, Florida. The beautiful vegetation set the backdrop for the photo shoot and Blac Chyna stood in a translucent pool full of aquamarine water.

A photo from the back showed Blac Chyna's famous floral and derriere tattoo.

What do you think of the latest Instagram photos of Blac Chyna? Are you a fan of your looks?

Do you like the Fashion Nova Marbella swimsuit?



