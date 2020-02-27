Big-Rig dump closes Highway 4 east of Discovery Bay – Up News Info San Francisco

DISCOVERY BAY (Up News Info SF): State Highway 4 is closed in both directions on Thursday afternoon, just east of Discovery Bay due to an injury accident involving a large overturned platform, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The large overturned platform was reported at 2:45 p.m. just west of the Old River Bridge in Contra Costa County not incorporated.

Upon arrival of emergency personnel and CHP, the authorities saw that the accident of a large platform blocked the entire road. The large platform had also spilled some oil, but not enough to consider it an incident of hazardous material.

The male driver of the great platform was the only person in the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital only for minor injuries.

Big Rig dump on Old River Bridge has closed # hwy4 in that place during the next hours. FIND ALTERNATIVE ROUTES. Updates once opened.

The road will remain closed until the truck is removed, CHP officials said. The estimated reopening time is at 6:30 p.m. at 7:30 p.m.