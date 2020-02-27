Biden Won debate, Sanders' support will not erode – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Democratic presidential candidates did their best in Tuesday's debate in South Carolina to knock out favorite Bernie Sanders.

But Lillian Salerno, a political consultant presenting the podcast "Pod Bless Texas," said the debate did not harm Sanders. "Bernie is a force to consider. He has a lot of support and there is no way for Bernie's support to erode."

During the debate, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar was one of the people who said that if Sanders is nominated, he would lose to President Donald Trump.

"I like Bernie, we enter the Senate together, but I don't think this is the best person to lead the ticket."

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren defended Sanders' policies, but said she is who voters should go with.

"Bernie and I agree on many things, but I think he would be a better president than Bernie."

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg said a Sanders nomination is too risky. "It adds four more years to Donald Trump, Kevin McCarthy as President of the House, and the inability to put the Senate in the hands of Democrats."

It was the final debate before Saturday's primary in South Carolina and next week's primary in Texas and the other 13 Super Tuesday states.

About 34% of delegates will be available on Tuesday.

A new Progress Texas and PPP survey shows that Biden and Sanders tied 24% with Texas.

Mike Bloomberg is next with 17%, followed by Elizabeth Warren with 14%, Pete Buttigieg with 10% and Amy Klobuchar with 4%.

Salerno has not endorsed anyone.

He didn't hesitate to say who he thought won the debate last night.

"Vice President Biden,quot;. Why? "I think it came out with a lot of punch."

During the debate, he responded when he was interrupted by a moderator.

"I'm not out of time. He talked overtime and I'm going to talk. Here's the deal, here's the deal."

The crowd cheered.

The same survey found that the Bloomberg campaign is hurting Biden.

Salerno agreed.

"People who think I don't know what we have to do, we have to do something to beat Donald Trump." I think that is very attractive to people. I think he took a lot of votes from Vice President Biden. "

On Thursday, Bloomberg will campaign in Houston, while Warren will appear in San Antonio.

On Sunday night, Buttigieg will hold a rally in Dallas, while Bloomberg will appear in San Antonio.

Steyer will campaign in Houston on Sunday and Biden will hold an event on Monday night in Dallas.