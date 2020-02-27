Bhad Bhabie responds to Skai Jackson by presenting a restraining order against her: "Go get your restraining order, Imma, go get checks,quot;

# Roommates, if they thought that the exchange between Bhad Bhabie and Skai Jackson was over, they would definitely be wrong. In reality, it is less a round-trip fight and more one-sided because Skai was silent and let his lawyers speak by presenting a restraining order against her, but now, Bhad Bhabie has responded to legal action. .

As we reported earlier, Bhad Bhabie apparently came to look for Skai Jackson out of nowhere because he feels that Skai is using a fake Instagram account to "talk shit,quot; about her and apparently try to talk to her ex boyfriends, specifically NBA Youngboy. In a live Instagram video, Bhad Bhabie is heard saying "B ****, I will kill you! I will really kill you!"

Skai didn't bother, but then the mothers of the two girls got a little into their own flesh. He advanced a little more than 24 hours and, according to the legal documents obtained by TMZ, Skai has officially filed a restraining order against Bhad Bhabie in Los Angeles due to his threats on social networks. Although the order has been filed, a judge has yet to approve it and has not done so until now.

Following the news of the restraining order, Bhad Bhabie posted the following message on Instagram:

"You can try to hate me for answering bulls ** t with more bulls ** t, but that's what I am and I don't apologize for any of that. I've been in this fake Hollywood world for 3 and a half years and I've done a LOT when everyone said I couldn't, but I refuse to be as fake as Hollywood. Everyone can play with their feints, but I'll always say what I have in mind, because that's what I am. Go get your order from restriction, I will look for checks."

