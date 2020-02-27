Bhad Bhabie explains why he threw drink at Iggy Azalea

Instagram

The rapper of & # 39; Hi Bich & # 39; apparently he is offended by the success creator of & # 39; Fancy & # 39; for making a casual comment about his concert so that the young star faces the Australian woman.

Bhad Bhabie started fighting with Iggy Azalea when rapper "Fancy" appeared to show his live show.

The 16-year-old star, real name Danielle BregoliHe told Australia's The Daily Telegraph that Iggy had questioned on social media if a photographer was going to a Bhad Bhabie concert, which caused them both to have a public fight.

"Look what happened, it was that this photographer had published to me and said: & # 39; Who will go to a Bhad Bhabie show? I wasn't saying it was bad, I was just asking who was going to go," he explained.

Iggy, real name Amethyst Amelia Kelly, apparently replied: "And you?" that the hit creator "These Heaux" interpreted as asking, "Who would go to that?"

"I faced her, then she wanted to act as if everything was fine, so I threw the drink from her hand," the teenager added.

The dispute reached a critical point in a Fashion Nova x Cardi B Party in Los Angeles in 2018, when the "Sally Walker" star shared an online clip showing her long wet blonde wig on the one hand, claiming that Bhad Bhabie threw water on her.

Referring to the beginnings of Bregoli as a guest on a television show "Dr. Phil"In 2016, when he became famous for the phrase" cast me out, how about dah? "Iggy wrote in the video caption," So, the girl Dr. Phil is really upset about me apparently and thought I'd fight with a child. ! "

"I understand that this little girl has made a name of herself acting like a fool on television and online, but I'm an adult," she added in the post. "I'm not going to waste my energy on that, nor fight a child in a club …"