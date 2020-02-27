Bhad Bhabie did not apologize for sending death threats to Skai Jackson despite the restraining order

Instagram / WENN / Instar

The rapper was ordered to remain at least 100 yards from the Disney star, her home and workplace, and is not allowed to contact her in any way.

Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, he wants people to know that he doesn't care about anything Skai jackson It makes her after she sent the latest death threats. The rapper responded after the Disney star was granted a restraining order against her.

Skai filed a restraining order in a Los Angeles County courthouse on Thursday, February 27. She stated in court documents: "Harassment has made me afraid to leave my house on my own and lack of sleep." It also included a screenshot of alleged Instagram messages between her and Bhabie. In a message, the rapper told Skai: "Close your fear … I will reach you … Hide … That's all I'll tell you … HIDE."

In another message, Bhabie threatened Skai: "I'm going to harass you," to which she replied: "What is the problem now? I haven't even said anything about you. I don't need any drama in my life. Well. If you heard / you saw something, it's old. No one said anything. "

TMZ reported that its restraining order had been granted by the judge and now Bhabie has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards from Skai, his home and workplace. Nor is she allowed to contact the actress in any way.

Despite the restraining order, Bhabie apparently does not bother him in the least. "You can try to hate me for answering bulls ** t with more bulls ** t, but that's what I am and I don't apologize for any of that," he wrote on Instagram. "I've been in this fake Hollywood world for 3 and a half years and I've done a LOT when everyone said I couldn't, but I refuse to be as fake as Hollywood."

She continued: "You can all play with your feints, but I will always keep in mind what I have in mind, because that is what I am. Go get your restraining order, I will look for checks."