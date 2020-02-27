Bernie Sanders celebrates the San Jose Rally before the California primary on Super Tuesday – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – With less than a week before the California Democratic primary on Tuesday, the presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders, returns to the Bay Area for a rally in San Jose.

According to the Sanders campaign, the rally will be held in the South Hall of the San Jose Convention Center at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. The doors open at 11:30 a.m.

%MINIFYHTMLc9c78566f1e1eafcf94fdd9457134d0511% %MINIFYHTMLc9c78566f1e1eafcf94fdd9457134d0512%

Sunday's meeting would be the second meeting of the Bay Area senator in less than two weeks. On the day of the presidents, Sanders gathered a massive crowd of supporters in Richmond.

The senator, who has become the favorite for the Democratic nomination after his performances in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, has opened a massive advantage in California. A survey conducted by the California Public Policy Institute earlier this month showed Sanders with 32 percent support and leading both former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren by almost 20 points in the Golden State.

Meanwhile, another survey by Change Research and the public broadcaster KQED published earlier this week shows Sanders with 37 percent support in California, with Warren with 20 percent and Biden with 12 percent.

California is among more than a dozen states and territories that hold primaries on March 3, which is known as Super Martes. Along with the registered Democrats, voters without party preferences can vote in the state's Democratic primary. Under a new state law signed by Governor Gavin Newsom earlier this month, voters can also change party affiliation at the polls on election day.