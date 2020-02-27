Ben Simmons wants Kendall Jenner to be with him after an injury despite Kardashian's curse

WENN / Instar / Avalon

Ben Simmons He doesn't mind Kardashian's infamous curse. According to a new report, all that matters to the 23-year-old basketball player, who reportedly has been injured, is to have Kendall Jenner by his side

"Ben has no idea if people claim that his injury is due to some kind of Kardashian curse, but he wants to stay away from any nonsense at all costs," a source told HollywoodLife.com. A report previously suggested that Philadelphia Philadelphia suffered "a nervous prick in the lower back" and "is expected to be out for a prolonged period of time."

The source goes on to say that the athlete doesn't care about people's wild speculations. "Ben has stayed away from social networks lately and is really focused on improving and helping his team again. His main priority is obviously his health and improvement, simply and simply," the source adds.

"He is putting much of his focus on recovering and if Kendall is there to help him in his recovery, even better, because he is not paying attention to the Kardashian curse that fans are throwing," the source shares. "You can't concentrate on the talk, you have to focus on improving."

It also seems that Kendall, who is reported to be with Ben again, will have time to be with Ben now that Milan Fashion Week is over. "Kendall has been very busy with Fashion Week, but he missed Ben while he was away. After learning about Ben's injury and having to have an MRI, of course she is worried and wants to do everything possible to show your support, "said another. source of spills.

"Kendall is glad to be back in the United States to be able to control Ben and be there to help him in any way he can. He is sure he will be fine, but he wants to be there to help him in any way he can," he claims. the fountain.