Ben Affleck's boy couldn't believe he joined the Co-Stars group chat

While the co-stars of Ben AffleckThe new movie found him great enough to invite him to his group chat, one of his children had his doubts.

Sitting next to partner The way back cast members Charles Lott Jr. Y Melvin GreggThe 47-year-old actor revealed his daughter's sincere response and that of his ex-wife Violet, the eldest of his three children, gave him the discovery.

"I loved hanging out with these guys. It was a lot of fun. They even put me in the group chat at the end of the movie. I was greatly flattered," Affleck told E! News. "My 14-year-old daughter … can't believe they put me in the group chat, she thinks it's crazy. She said: & # 39; They're just pretending & # 39;".

Lott said they were initially afraid to ask Affleck to join the chat. Gregg said he was one of the most active people on the subject.

In the Way back, a sports drama, Affleck plays a former basketball star and recovering alcoholic who hopes to return to his career with his new job as a basketball coach in his alma mater. The actor has fought alcohol addiction throughout his life and has been in rehab several times.