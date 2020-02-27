Bay area travelers arrive at a crossroads on the coronavirus as spring break approaches – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – The US State Department released new travel notices for Italy on Wednesday, as the country moves to the spring holiday travel season, amid strong increases in cases of coronavirus.

Italy saw its number of cases increase this weekend to more than 400 as of Wednesday morning, which led the state department to issue a Level 2 notice, saying that Americans should "exercise greater caution,quot; and that "The CDC does not recommend canceling or postponing Italy trips."

%MINIFYHTMLc2f17b6c797db1e083838a279bcf5d5811% %MINIFYHTMLc2f17b6c797db1e083838a279bcf5d5812%

The new notice arrives days after a Level 3 notice was issued over the weekend for South Korea, which in 1,261 cases confirmed until Wednesday night. Level 3 requires Americans to avoid nonessential travel to the affected country.

The outbreak in Italy has affected more the cities of the north, in the surroundings of Milan and in Veneto, near Venice. Normally, the bustling coffee shops and public roads were mostly empty. Pope Francis offered prayers to the victims while the faithful listened in St. Peter's Square, many with masks.

"So, the first thing we said is: & # 39; Wow, we're going to be in serious trouble & # 39;" said Rene Schneeberger, vice president of provider management for Direct Travel, based in Denver, upon hearing the Level notice 2 for Italy. .

Schneeberger says that Italy is the main international destination for American travelers. When he receives calls from nervous customers looking to cancel reservations, Schneeberger says his agents try to listen and understand.

“The first is that we try to identify what the real question is. So, is it just a reactive measure to news coverage? In that case, we also found that once we guide them through the process, we guide them through the steps that cruise lines and tour operators are taking to ensure and protect their health, then they leave and return and feel much more sure and say & # 39; I will continue traveling, ”said Schneeberger.

Suppliers have been comprehensive, often re-booking customers with arrival dates of March or April without charging fees or fines, Schneeberger said.

"Suppliers don't want to make fun of customers, no. It's an association, and customers aren't a one-way street. So we do our best to find the right solution for the customer," said Schneeberger.

A fourth passenger on the Diamond Princess Cruise died; The ship received 705 confirmed cases on board. Schneeberger says he had just completed a cruise in Miami, and that to keep in mind that the vast majority of cruise ships around the world have no problems.

"It is a matter of maintaining perspective, but in any case, we respect individual customer decisions, and we will certainly work with them to do what is right for them," Schneeberger said.

At the Mineta San José International Airport, travelers had no worries about domestic travel.

"I didn't think twice before getting on a plane because it's what it is, and you're going to get sick if you go somewhere or not or go out the door," said Susie Hernandez, who had just returned from San Diego

Tawny and Dustin Reyna, newlyweds in San José, also did not cancel their travel plans. However, Tawny chose to wear a mask due to her pregnancy.

"We will do it anyway. While we are protecting ourselves and keeping our immune system well, we are fine," said Tawny Reyna.

At San Jose State University, sophomore Hoon Cho said he would not let Coronavirus fears ruin his spring break plans for Yosemite.

"I feel like I shouldn't let it hinder what I want to do. As long as I am safe and disinfected and just aware of my health, I think it should be fine," Cho said.

SJSU is suspending a study abroad program and an exchange student program in South Korea, which will begin next month.

A study abroad program in Milan is being closely monitored for now.