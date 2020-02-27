Ayushmann Khurrana discovers everything on the last cover of Filmfare





Ayushmann Khurrana may be taking small steps in his career, but his filmography is a great leap for Indian cinema. Since their debut eight years ago at Vicky Donor, moviegoers were impressed with a breath of fresh air when Ayushmann Khurrana tried to redefine the unconventional as the mainstream. He saw his short period of failure, but that was only the calm before the storm in his career. Seven consecutive successes later, he is not only the most wanted actor by filmmakers, but one of the favorites among the masses. Ayushmann Khurrana is the hero we needed and deserved.

Flying high for the success of his latest film, Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhaan, Ayushmann has shown that he is not his usual hero, but much better in the cinema. Not only is it good on the screen, it is also a true inspiration. His music, the social causes he adopts and his colorful personality transcended in his personal style … Everything is a complete package that we cannot have enough.

Celebrating his success once again, Filmfare met his superstar for our March cover. Exuding its soft side to the lenses, Ayushmann's behavior is that of a man who has cracked the code for success. With his eyes on his goals, Ayushmann is a man of words, wisdom, ingenuity and world class cinema.

Look at it on our last cover here.