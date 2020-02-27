Home Local News Avs coach Jared Bednar seems to have just left the blind duck...

Avs coach Jared Bednar seems to have just left the blind duck with his camouflage jacket – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Avs coach Jared Bednar seems to have just left the blind duck with his camouflage jacket - The Denver Post
%MINIFYHTML5a4ebc5728bd8147aeec5658002a362211% %MINIFYHTML5a4ebc5728bd8147aeec5658002a362212%

Where is Jared?

%MINIFYHTML5a4ebc5728bd8147aeec5658002a362213%%MINIFYHTML5a4ebc5728bd8147aeec5658002a362214%

The Avalanche finally returned to television when Colorado is playing a nationally televised game against the Buffalo Sabers on NBCSN.

%MINIFYHTML5a4ebc5728bd8147aeec5658002a362215% %MINIFYHTML5a4ebc5728bd8147aeec5658002a362216%

Bednar, on the Night of Military Appreciation at the Pepsi Center, decided to go with the camouflage jacket and it is a beautiful thing … the only problem is that it seems that he jumped from the blind and went straight to the bank.

“(The night of military appreciation) was exactly the thought behind this. That is the only camouflage jacket I have, "Bednar said of his jacket." He is actually a friend of mine, his friend started a company called Perfect Pattern and sent it to me. He asked me if I would wear it for the military night and I said: "Absolutely."

"I'm sure Nikita Zadorov loved it. … They didn't tell me much, but I saw a couple of guys at the bank who looked at me because I don't usually look like this. I thought tonight was my way of showing some I appreciate the military. "

Coach Bednar talks about Twitter with his outfit tonight. Take a minute and look at your sweet jacket and the Twitter responses below.

%MINIFYHTML5a4ebc5728bd8147aeec5658002a362217%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©