Auto auction of the St. Paul police lot – Up News Info

Have you ever wondered what happens to cars that are not claimed after a snow emergency? They could end up in your driveway.

On Thursday, more than 300 cars, trucks and SUVs will be auctioned in St. Paul. They range from an Oldsmobile & # 39; 87 to some BMW and a 2015 Nissan.

You can check them yourself Thursday morning in the police parking lot. The doors open at 10:30 a.m. All cars are sold as they are and all sales are final.

