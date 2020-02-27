Home Local News Authorities to search in northern El Paso County

By
Matilda Coleman
Investigators will search for Gannon Stauch, 11, who disappeared in northern El Paso County on Friday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The search effort, which will occur in an area near Colorado 83 and Colorado 105, continues for several days without field searches in the search for Gannon, who was last seen on January 27.

