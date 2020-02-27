Authorities to search in northern El Paso County

%MINIFYHTMLadc259956a8a7be977c91e1333beb8c711% %MINIFYHTMLadc259956a8a7be977c91e1333beb8c712%

Investigators will search for Gannon Stauch, 11, who disappeared in northern El Paso County on Friday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

%MINIFYHTMLadc259956a8a7be977c91e1333beb8c713% %MINIFYHTMLadc259956a8a7be977c91e1333beb8c714%

The search effort, which will occur in an area near Colorado 83 and Colorado 105, continues for several days without field searches in the search for Gannon, who was last seen on January 27.

%MINIFYHTMLadc259956a8a7be977c91e1333beb8c715% %MINIFYHTMLadc259956a8a7be977c91e1333beb8c716%

The authorities have received more than 700 councils and have put more than 7,000 hours of investigation and 8,400 hours of searching in the month since Gannon's disappearance. It is believed that his stepmother, Letecia Stauch, was the last person to see Gannon. She told authorities that she left the family home in Colorado Springs to go to a friend's house around 3 or 4 p.m. That day and never came back.

Authorities initially considered Gannon to be a runaway child, but that designation was changed three days after the search due to Gannon's age, the time he had been lost and his required medications, according to the sheriff's office.

On Thursday night it was not clear why the sheriff's office planned to focus on the area near Highway 83 and Highway 105 for search efforts on Friday, and a spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Authorities previously combed across 35 acres in southern Douglas County, looking for an area in the foothills west of Larkspur, and also previously used an underwater drone in search of Gannon.

Investigators suspended searches on the ground on February 21, but said that at that time the investigation was still active and progressing.