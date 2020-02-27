Auston Matthews of Maple Leafs scores goal number 44, keeps pace in the Rocket Richard Trophy race

Playing in one of their most important games of the season, the Toronto Maple Leafs needed their stars to shine on Thursday, and their biggest star did exactly that.

The Richard Rocket Trophy candidate, Auston Matthews, achieved his 44th goal of the season in a hotly contested battle with the Panthers in Florida. The scoreboard scored the game 3-3 in the first period and culminated a return of two goals from the Leafs with just over a minute remaining in the starting frame.

Matthews started the play with a dump and chase, tracked the disc behind the goal line and threw a punch at MacKenzie Weegar that kept him out of the play. He then gave the album to Mitchell Marner, who created Zach Hyman, and the four Panthers focused on him. Hyman's attempt to dodge netminder Sergei Bobrovsky sent the disc to Matthews open for the goal.

Despite not scoring in Toronto's last three games and only having one goal in his last five, Matthews is now one behind David Pastrnak of the Bruins and one ahead of Alex Ovechkin for the Richard Trophy. He is on his way to 56 goals this season.