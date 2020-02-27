Ashley Graham becomes real about the first experience of pumping breast milk at Uber Ride

WENN / Derrick Salters

Revealing how her activities have changed during her trip since she welcomed her first child, the hostess of & # 39; American Beauty Star & # 39; admit that it feels & # 39; a little awkward & # 39; Breast milk in the backseat of a car.

Ashley Graham He has become sincere about the reality of being a mother. The 32-year-old mother, who well documented her trip through her pregnancy on Instagram, returned to the photo-sharing site to share her first experience of pumping breast milk at Uber.

On Tuesday, February 25, the host of "American Beauty Star"Season 2 shared a video on Instagram Stories that showed that she was pumping breast milk in the backseat of a car. She was not yet used to it, she admitted that her" first pump in an uber "was" very uncomfortable. "

Ashley re-posted the video on her account on Wednesday, this time highlighting how her activities have changed during her trip since she received her first child. "I use (sic) to answer emails on my super trips, now I pump before my breasts explode," he shared.

Ashley became pregnant with her first child with her husband Justin Ervin, a cameraman, in 2019, almost ten years after they got married in 2010. She broke the news of her pregnancy on August 14 when the couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary .

The pluz-sized model, which has been promoting body positivity, gave birth to their son, named Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, on January 18. "At 6:00 pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better. Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time," he announced in his Instagram story at that time.

Later, Ashley explained in her podcast "Pretty Big Deal With Ashley Graham" the meaning behind her son's long nickname. Her husband Justin chose Isaac's name when he was in middle or high school, when he brainstormed the names of his future children with his sister.

The couple came up with Menelik during his trip to Ethiopia last Christmas, and Ashley explained: "Menelik is the first emperor of Ethiopia. It also means son of wise men, and Menelik was son of Queen Sheba and King Solomon."

"Everything is his name points to the legacy," Justin added. "Either Isaac with Abraham Isaac and Jacob, or Menelik as real African roots."

As for the third name, it was chosen because Ashley and Justin's grandparents were named John, and Giovanni is John's Italian version, and Justin also has partial Italian roots.