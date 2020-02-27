Arsenal 1 – 2 Olympiakos

Arsenal was ejected from the Europa League with goals away from home after Olympiakos surprised Mikel Arteta's team with a 2-1 victory (2-2 in total) to reserve their place in the last 16.

Leading 1-0 since the first leg, the Gunners, who made an extremely disjointed exhibition, were linked by the blow of Pape Abou Cisse (53), which forced the tie to overtime.

Arsenal thought they had achieved victory at the end of the second half of extra time through the impressive volley of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but Youssef El Arabi appeared in the 119th minute to surprise the Emirates and crown a historic night for the side Greek.

Now they enter the round of 16 round, which will take place on Friday, while Arsenal's only hope for Champions League football next season lies in a result in the top four in the Premier League, where they are seven points of the quarter. Chelsea placed with 11 games of the remaining season.

Ecstasy of agony for Arsenal.

Image:

Arsenal celebrates the impressive volley of Aubameyang



Image:

Arsenal players react after losing to Olympiakos



Image:

Mikel Arteta is distraught after his team was kicked out of the Europa League





How Olympiakos surprised Arsenal

Arteta named a strong team, which included players like Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil while Arsenal sought to maintain its challenge in the Europa League.

Granit Xhaka and Pepe blocked efforts in rapid succession in the early stages, before Opensenou Ba dragged Pepe right on the edge of the penalty area as he sought to break into the goal.

Player Ratings Arsenal: Leno (6), Bellerin (5), Mustafi (7), Luiz (6), Saka (6), Ceballos (5), Aubameyang (6), Ozil (5), Pepe (4), Lacazette (5). Subs: Torreira (6), Willock (6), Sokratis (6), Martinelli (6). Olympiakos: Jose Sa (7), Elabdellaoui (7), Cisse (8), Ba (8), Tsimikas (8), Bouchalakis (7), Guilherme (7), Camara (7), Randjelovic (7), El Arabi (8 )), Valbuena (7). Subs: Masouras (7), Gaspar (6), Lovera (n / a), Papadopoulos (n / a). Party man: Pape Abou Cisse.

Ba was warned by referee Davide Massa, but Pepe could not take advantage since his free kick did not bother goalkeeper José Sa.

The Gunners, who needed two crucial Shkodran Mustafi interventions to thwart Olympiakos, began slowly and struggled to find their fluidity while Arteta watched closely from the side.

Arsenal thought they were at the front just before halftime when Bukayo Saka crossed for Lacazette to return home, but, unlike the goal of the same combination in Greece a week earlier, it was correctly ruled out of play against the side.

After a first half with almost no chance, it was Olympiakos who would stun north London when looking at the lead. Mathieu Valbuena put a corner in the center of the Arsenal box and chose a completely unmarked Cisse, who guided his header past Bernd Leno.

Image:

Senegalese Olympiakos defender Cisse Abdou celebrates after scoring against Arsenal





Olympiakos took the confidence to take the lead and it took him until minute 77 for Arsenal to have his first target shot, Pepe made an intelligent stop outside Sa, with Lacazette directing the rebound wide with the goal at his mercy .

With visitors beginning to fall deeply, substitute Lucas Torreira was the next to force Sa into action with a low effort from the edge of the box before an excellent Tsimikas last-ditch challenge prevented Ozil from being shot while The game entered extra. time.

Arsenal team news The head coach of Arsenal, Mikel Arteta, chose to make only two changes. The Gunners maintained a 1-0 lead after the late winner of Alexandre Lacazette in Greece and the French striker was retired instead of Eddie Nketiah. Bukayo Saka also returned to the starting XI after having left the bench in Sunday's victory over Everton for the injured Sead Kolasinac.

Olympiakos' substitute, Giorgos Masouras, cut off the top of Leno's crossbar when the second half of overtime began.

Arsenal was still fighting for the rhythm, but it would be its main man, Aubameyang, who seemed to have rescued his European hopes. Ozil crossed to the center where Gabriel Martinelli played a header and the loose ball fell to Aubameyang to end with an acrobatic bike kick.

Image:

Aubameyang scores for Arsenal



However, even though there are only six minutes left, it would not be the end of the drama, as El Arabi came home in the final moments to send fans to ecstasy.

There was still time for one more chance and Aubameyang fell, but this time the Gunners captain, who only had to beat the goalkeeper, could only shoot from six yards as a possibility of silverware and a path to the Champions League disappeared . for Arteta and Arsenal.

Image:

Arsenal



Opta statistics: Arsenal night to forget

Image:

Shkodran Mustafi reacts after Olympiakos opening goal



Arsenal has not been able to progress from a European tie (including the qualifiers) after winning the first leg away from home for the first time (18 occasions).

The Gunners suffered their first loss since December 2019 in the Premier League (1-2 v Chelsea), finishing their unbeaten streak of 10 games in all competitions.

Arsenal has lost consecutive local games in European competition for the first time since February / September 2015 in the Champions League, and also lost the second of those games against Olympiakos.

Arsenal had to wait until the 76th minute to try their first target shot in this game (by Nicolas Pepe).

A thorn in the side of the Arsenal Olympiakos have won each of their last two away games against Arsenal, having lost their first three against the Gunners along the way.

Whats Next?

Olympiakos' attention is now focused on the draw of the last 16 of the Europa League, which takes place on Friday in Nyon, with a procedure that will begin at 12 p.m. UK time. You can follow him on Sky sports news and with our live blog in the Sky sports Website and application.

The first stages for the round of 16 are scheduled for Thursday, March 12, and the second stages will be held a week later on March 19.

The following for Arsenal is a trip to Portsmouth in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday, March 2; Start 7.45pm. The Gunners returned to Premier League action on Saturday, March 7 against West Ham at the Emirates Stadium; start 3pm.