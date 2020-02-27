Arlington police take 2 small dogs to safety minutes after being thrown – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police rescued a couple of dogs on Thursday night after being pointed out by a couple of women who witnessed a driver throw the dogs before taking off.

It happened at the intersection of Center and Bardin.

%MINIFYHTMLba4951a195206d2f33eab73482088b4f13% %MINIFYHTMLba4951a195206d2f33eab73482088b4f14%

Dogs have collars but have no identification.

%MINIFYHTMLba4951a195206d2f33eab73482088b4f15% %MINIFYHTMLba4951a195206d2f33eab73482088b4f16%

Arlington police said they gave them some of their own snacks to get them off the street and up to the back of a police cruise.

Dogs will be available for adoption soon at Animal Services.

"If you have any information on who left the dogs, we would like to hear from you," Arlington police said on their Facebook page Thursday night.