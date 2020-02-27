Arlington police take 2 small dogs to safety minutes after being thrown – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Home Local News Arlington police take 2 small dogs to safety minutes after being thrown...

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police rescued a couple of dogs on Thursday night after being pointed out by a couple of women who witnessed a driver throw the dogs before taking off.

It happened at the intersection of Center and Bardin.

Dogs have collars but have no identification.

Dogs rescued by Arlington Police (credit: Arlington Police).

Arlington police said they gave them some of their own snacks to get them off the street and up to the back of a police cruise.

Dogs will be available for adoption soon at Animal Services.

Rescued dog and Arlington police officer (credit: Arlington Police).

"If you have any information on who left the dogs, we would like to hear from you," Arlington police said on their Facebook page Thursday night.

