Ariel Winter: this is how you feel about the end of the "modern family,quot; after watching the program Half your life!

Modern Family is coming to an end and Ariel Winter has already filmed his last scene on the show! That said, an internal report claims to know how the 22-year-old actress feels about this great chapter in her life ending.

As fans know, Ariel has been part of the popular series since 2009, when she was still a child!

In fact, that means that he has starred in Modern Family during the middle of his life, so he is still adapting to life outside the set.

Ariel finished filming her last scene just a few days ago, on February 21 and, although it is a big change, she is reportedly ready to move on!

The star is apparently grateful for the series, but she is also excited for a new chapter in her life.

Meanwhile, she has been enjoying the company of her boyfriend Luke Benward.

The source tells HollywoodLife that "she is now adapting to life after Modern Family and is relaxing and enjoying with Luke. It was very emotional for her to say goodbye to everyone, but it is also exciting to move to a new chapter."

On his last day of filming, Ariel turned to social networks to share a photo in which he posed in front of his trailer.

As for how he felt about the end of the program, he wrote in the caption: & # 39; In a few hours we will finish the series at @abcmodernfam, and along with everything else, I will say goodbye to the progress I have had for almost one of each. Goodbye trailer! Goodbye Alex plate! Modern # modernfamily #memories #family #farewell ".

Another source added that ‘Ariel is excited for the future and will remember forever what Modern Family gave her. It is his family forever and now that Luke is in his life makes the transition to his future much easier. She is excited to see what's next in her career and life because it is literally a complete open book and she is excited about it. "



