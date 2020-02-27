Ariel Winter shows the new strawberry blonde hair color and fans love the look

Now that Ariel Winter has finished filming Modern Family, she is free to be herself again and that means exploring different looks. While many have known Ariel as a beautiful brunette, she surprised the audience by quickly going to a strawberry blonde color. Ariel and hair colorist Tabitha Dueñas shared photos on their official Instagram accounts with Ariel's new hair color. Ariel has 4.2 million followers on Instagram and quickly praised the new image. Some mentioned it as a drastic but positive change and others said they thought it looked like Bella Thorne.

Ariel posed for a photo with a long-sleeved black sweater that provided the perfect contrast for her new hair color. He wore the strands separated in half and flowed in loose waves beyond his shoulders. Her makeup was natural and she used a pink lipstick that looked fabulous with the new color.

Looking splendid, Ariel shared the following legend along with a photo and video where he threw his new reddish locks. She geolabelled the publication with Nine Zero One Salon.

"Am I a strawberry and a cake sooooo new nickname?"

You can see the photo and video that Ariel Winter shared on Instagram below.

Ariel said goodbye to many things last week. After sharing a photo in which he talked about his feelings about seeing Modern Family come to an end, he shared a photo explaining how soon he would say goodbye to his dark hair.

This is what Ariel Winter said about the last time she filmed Modern Family along with a picture of his trailer.

In a few hours, we will finish the series at @abcmodernfam, and along with everything else, I will say goodbye to the progress I have had for almost a decade. Goodbye trailer! Goodbye Alex plate! 😢 # modernfamily # memories # family # farewell

Ariel's next post was another goodbye, only this time for her brown hair. In the slide show, she shared photos of her long black hair, as well as a video of her shaking her hair.

What do you think of Ariel's red braids?

Do you like your hair better brunette or red?



