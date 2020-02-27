Ariel Winter reportedly sees "Long-Term Potential,quot; with Luke Benward

Ariel Winter and Luke Benward are very happy and in love and the Modern Family actress wants nothing more from a man. In fact, an internal report claims to know that the 22-year-old is already thinking about the future with the other actor even though they haven't been together for a long time.

Only a couple of days ago, the couple of actors were seen spending a memorable day at Disneyland with their family and they were all smiles!

Luke's mother, Kenda, his father Aaron and his sister Gracie surrounded Ariel in love during her departure and it is safe to say that they all looked very close.

It seems she is already part of the family!

Luke's mother made sure to document his time at Disneyland and turned to social media to share a series of videos of the happiest place on Earth.

A source said everyone had an "amazing,quot; time, Ariel in particular since she also loves her family!

The source shared through HollywoodLife that Ariel Rail had an incredible time with Luke and his family at Disneyland. Ariel and Luke are inseparable, it's really cute. They love each other because they have been close friends for years, so they have a closeness and a level of comfort that only comes from really knowing someone. There is definitely a long-term potential in their relationship, he makes her so happy and she can't wait to see where things go with him. "

Spending quality time with her boyfriend and loved ones arrived at the perfect moment since Ariel had just filmed her last scene for Modern Family!

About that, another source said he is still adapting to life after Modern Family and relaxing and having fun with Luke. (It's) exciting to move on to a new chapter. Ariel fits perfectly with Luke's family, she has come very close to her sisters and her mother, they treat her as if she were family. Luke is extremely close with his family, they make dinner together every week and go to church together on Sundays. Basically they are the perfect family and Ariel loves to be included, she is very happy. "



