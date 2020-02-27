Are these trendy restaurants in Los Angeles on your radar? – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML0d216a66357b3270229bf14a0449c1f611% %MINIFYHTML0d216a66357b3270229bf14a0449c1f612%

We take a look at the data-based question, using Yelp and SafeGraph, a dataset of commercial points of interest and their visitor patterns, to deduce which restaurants have been in the spotlight this month.

To find out who made the list, we first analyzed Los Angeles companies on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Instead of comparing them only based on a series of reviews, we calculate a percentage increase in reviews over the past month and track companies that constantly increased their review volume to identify statistically significant outliers compared to previous performance. . Then we analyze SafeGraph pedestrian traffic data to validate trends.

Read on to see which places are on a good run, right now.

Silverlake Ramen

PHOTO: SILVERLAKE RAMEN / YELP

Open since January 2020, this place to record ramen and noodles is a trend compared to other companies classified as "Noodles,quot; on Yelp.

Across the city, noodle stains experienced an average increase of 1.1% in new revisions during the last month. Silverlake Ramen recently appeared on Yelp, but while many new companies struggle to get reviews, it has had great initial popularity.

"Silverlake Ramen was created with a passion and experience combined to create ramen that embodies delicious quality and traditional ingredients," he says on his Yelp profile. "We remain faithful to our ramen, and we believe it is the best we have had … Prepared by two chefs who boosted their love for noodles and ramen, they devised a brand that would be simple and original in their way of thinking." "

Located at 3465 W. Sixth St., Suite 160 in Koreatown, the Silverlake Ramen menu includes spicy tonkotsu ramen, vegetarian ramen and labyrinth, also known as no ramen broth. See the menu here.

Silverlake Ramen is open from 11 a.m. at midnight on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and from 11 a.m. at 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Chell Sotoon Grill

PHOTO: CHELL SOTOON GRILL / YELP

Whether you've been hearing rumors about the Beverly Grove Chell Sotoon Grill, the Persian / Iranian, Mediterranean and Halal place is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While companies classified as "Mediterranean,quot; on Yelp saw an average 1.5% increase in new reviews over the past month, Chell Sotoon Grill appeared on Yelp relatively recently. Many new companies struggle to obtain criticism, but have seen an increase in interest.

Open at 400 S. San Vicente Blvd. Since September 2019, Chell Sotoon Grill features hummus, kebab salmon and shish kebab meat.

Chell Sotoon Grill is open from 11 a.m. at 10 p.m. diary.

Muncheez

PHOTO: MUNCHEEZ / YELP

Muncheez de Van Nuys is also making waves. Opened since December 2019 at 16067 Vanowen St., the traditional American place is relatively new on Yelp, but has seen an increase in new reviews, while all companies labeled "American (traditional)" on Yelp saw an increase of 1.2 % for new opinions. in the last month

There is more than one trend point in the traditional American category of Los Angeles: general admission has seen a 112.1% increase in reviews.

Muncheez serves beef nachos, double cheeseburgers and BLT sandwiches. During the last month, his Yelp rating improved from 3.5 stars to four stars.

Muncheez is open from 11 a.m. at midnight on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and from 9 a.m. at midnight on weekends. (It is closed on Wednesday).

I met him in a bar

PHOTO: JAYLEEN Y./YELP

Mid-Wilshire & # 39; s Met Him At A Bar is the city's liveliest Italian place by numbers.

The Italian restaurant and cocktail bar, which has been open at 801 S. La Brea since December 2019, is still relatively new to Yelp, but has seen an increase in new reviews. Meanwhile, the median count of new revisions for the "Italian,quot; Yelp category rose 1.2% in the last month.

Met Him At A Bar offers pomodoro spaghetti, truffle ravioli and cacio e pepe. See what else is on the menu.

Met Him At A Bar is open from 11 a.m. at 10 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and from 11 a.m. at 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays