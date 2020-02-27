Anthony Martial: Manchester United striker loses the game against Club Brugge due to a muscle injury | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLbcdc5ae1a30866dd069ddd129922ffbb11% %MINIFYHTMLbcdc5ae1a30866dd069ddd129922ffbb12%





Anthony Martial has been injured

%MINIFYHTMLbcdc5ae1a30866dd069ddd129922ffbb13% %MINIFYHTMLbcdc5ae1a30866dd069ddd129922ffbb14%

Anthony Martial was left out of the Manchester United team for Thursday's Europa League game against Club Brugge after suffering a muscle injury in training.

%MINIFYHTMLbcdc5ae1a30866dd069ddd129922ffbb15% %MINIFYHTMLbcdc5ae1a30866dd069ddd129922ffbb16%

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that the French striker suffered the injury on Wednesday and admits he is not sure how long it will keep him out.

Solskjaer said MUTV: "He didn't feel well after training yesterday, or left during training. He's hurt.

"So I hope it's not that bad, but I still don't know how long it will be (out)."

Odion Ighalo received his first Manchester United opening in the absence of Martial.

The signing of the Shanghai Shenhua term loan was one of seven changes on the side that tied for the first leg of the round of 16 in Belgium last week.

Scott McTominay returned to the starting line-up for the first time since he suffered a knee injury on Boxing Day.

More to follow …