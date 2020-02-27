Home Local News Answers about disinfectants, masks, medications.

Answers about disinfectants, masks, medications.

The World Health Organization online information on coronavirus includes answers to questions on how to prevent its spread.

Below are the agency's advice on what methods can and cannot kill the virus or prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Hand washing: Frequent washing with soap and water is effective in killing the virus. Water does not need to be hot or hot. Dry your hands well with a towel, paper towel or hand dryer.

Hand sanitizers: As an alternative to soap and water, a disinfectant with at least 60 percent alcohol can be used. The most commonly available disinfectants have at least that amount of alcohol.

Hand dryers: Hot air dryers by themselves do not kill the virus.

UV disinfection lamp: WHO advises against its use due to the possibility of skin irritation.

Saline nasal rinse: There is no evidence to avoid coronavirus infection or any respiratory infection.

