Another company claims to have a coronavirus vaccine in progress: BGR

Just a few days ago, an American company announced that it had developed a coronavirus candidate vaccine and was rapidly approaching the human test phase. That company, Moderna, says it has already provided the US government. UU. Vaccine samples for further evaluation and that could pass to human tests soon with the results that will arrive in July.

Now, with everyone struggling to find solutions to stop the spread of the virus, another company is throwing its hat at the vaccine ring. Novavax, a small Maryland-based biotechnology company, says it is making significant progress in its own version of a COVID-19 vaccine and plans to begin testing in humans in a few months.

Coronavirus COVID-19 is not as deadly as other virus outbreaks we have seen in recent years, but it carries its own unique set of challenges for health officials. The virus can jump from person to person even when there are no symptoms present, allowing it to fly under the radar for days or even weeks in infected people. With that in mind, vaccines sound like a great defense against the spread, and there are multiple in the process.

"Our previous experience working with other coronaviruses, including MERS and SARS, allowed us to quickly mobilize against COVID-19 and successfully complete critical preliminary steps to design viable vaccine candidates," said Stanley C. Erck, CEO of Novavax. statement.

“Now that the protein has been stably expressed in our baculovirus system, our goal is to identify the optimal candidate and increase the production of enough vaccine for preliminary clinical trials. We are now well positioned to advance the COVID-19 vaccine candidate to Phase I clinical trials in May or June. "

That seems to be more or less the same schedule at which Moderna has its own coronavirus vaccine, and the development of these two medications has been quite rapid. With the equally rapid spread of COVID-19 in both China and other parts of the planet, the faster a viable vaccine is identified, the better.

However, nobody knows exactly how much time can pass between the time when the distribution and production of that vaccine is authorized. It is possible, or even likely, that a vaccine against the virus may not be available until much later in 2020 or perhaps even in early 2021.

Image source: Shutterstock