Amy Klobuchar: Who is she, where is she on key issues? The | News

%MINIFYHTML122fa0b363ff55137914af3284b0aab011% %MINIFYHTML122fa0b363ff55137914af3284b0aab012%

Amy Klobuchar likes to call herself the "Senator next door," an accessible Midwesterner who faced the old politicians' club and won, a bipartisan legislator who has the best chance of beating Donald Trump in the general election.

After languishing during the early days of the campaign, Klobuchar had a second stir by offering what was described as a "prominent debate performance,quot; in New Hampshire and a respectable third place in that state's primary elections. However, when he addressed South Carolina and Super Tuesday, he was still struggling to connect with a broader and racially diverse Democratic base.

%MINIFYHTML122fa0b363ff55137914af3284b0aab013% %MINIFYHTML122fa0b363ff55137914af3284b0aab014%

"Senator Klobuchar has worked very hard to try to make a space for herself as a moderate Midwest," said Democratic consultant Edward Erikson, but she "really struggles on the big stage to be able to communicate clearly and effectively."

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML122fa0b363ff55137914af3284b0aab015% %MINIFYHTML122fa0b363ff55137914af3284b0aab016%

Part of the problem, Erikson told Al Jazeera, is that Klobuchar seems not to be authentic. "It's very canned. It sounds proven in focus groups, which I am sure it is. It sounds too practiced, which I am sure it is. And it is quite unstable in its presentation."

However, the senator has tried to turn that softness and moderation into something positive: "If you feel trapped in the middle of the extremes of our policy and are tired of the noise and nonsense, you have a home with me," Klobuchar says in a recent campaign video

A & # 39; moderate & # 39 ;?

Raised in the US state of Minnesota, Klobuchar often refers to the people who influenced her life: her grandfather, whom she says "worked 1,500 feet underground in iron ore mines,quot; in northern Minnesota; his father, a journalist; and his mother, teacher.

After graduating with degrees from Yale University and the University of Chicago Law School, he worked for more than a decade as a prosecutor in the Twin Cities (Minneapolis and Saint Paul, Minnesota) before being elected as a prosecutor in the county of Hennepin, the most populous county in the state, in 1998.

In 2006, she became the first woman elected to represent Minnesota in the United States Senate. He faced a Republican opponent in that election, whom he described as a close ally of the then President George W. Bush, whose popularity had fallen dramatically. She won with 58 percent of the votes.

In the election campaign, Klobuchar promotes his bipartisan credentials and the ability to do things. More than a third of the bills she has co-sponsored in the Senate were presented by a Republican and more than two-thirds of the bills she submitted were co-sponsored by a senator across the hall.

In his 2015 reports, Klobuchar writes that public servants should be expected to "work honestly and in collaboration with others who presumably were chosen to do the same."

Lynn Vavreck, a professor of American politics and public policy at the University of California, Los Angeles, said Klobuchar has really focused on eligibility issues and promoting herself as the candidate who can beat Trump in the general election.

"Obviously, when he says he means: & # 39; I will not build a wall at the border, I will not separate the children from their families at the border, I will not prohibit all abortion & # 39;" Vavreck told Al Jazeera.

However, the problem is that all other candidates of the Democratic Party also share those positions, and to win the nomination you need to differentiate yourself. "What happens with the elections is that you cannot adopt the same positions as your opponent, otherwise you will all divide the vote in equal parts. They must find a dimension in which they are different from their opponent."

Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, greets people at the Black History Brunch of the Nevada Black Legislative Caucus in Las Vegas, Nevada (File: David Becker / Reuters)

Politics

Klobuchar has struggled to gain support among African Americans, who for decades have constituted a considerable part of the voters of the Democratic Party. An NBC News / Wall Street Journal survey published on February 21 found that more than a third of African-American respondents, 35 percent, said they had reservations or were uncomfortable with their candidacy.

Their more centrist positions may also fail to inspire more progressive Democrats who want to see the party take a firmer stance on the issues, Erikson said. "That bipartisan and multiparty vision that Amy Klobuchar presents is not going to galvanize people. I could make it effective in governing … but governing and being elected are two different things."

So far in the campaign, Klobuchar has said that Medicare for All, a national health insurance plan advocated by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, "is something we can look to the future, but I want to act now." In an announcement published before the Nevada assemblies, he also said that Americans "deserve a president focused on a health care plan to reduce premiums; it's not an impossible dream that risks his financial future."

Free-college-for-all is also something that Klobuchar does not admit, since economic factors make it unrealistic. "If I were a magical genius and I could give it to everyone and we could afford it, I would do it," he said during a CNN city council before the New Hampshire primary.

On climate change, it has pledged to rejoin the Paris Agreement, restore the Clean Energy Plan that sets state limits for greenhouse gas emissions and put an end to federal fossil fuel subsidies.

Klobuchar talks to reporters when he arrives in the United States Senate to open arguments in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. (File: Joshua Roberts / Reuters)

Criminal justice

Like Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, Klobuchar has been criticized for the "tough anti-crime,quot; stance he defended as a Minnesota prosecutor, as well as for not filing charges in cases of people killed by police.

Civil rights groups asked him to leave the race for a 2003 case in Minneapolis in which a black teenager was convicted of killing an 11-year-old girl who died after being hit by a lost bullet while doing her homework.

Myon Burrell, who has maintained his innocence, was sentenced to life imprisonment. Prior to the Iowa committees, an investigation by the Associated Press news agency found that "new evidence and innumerable inconsistencies,quot; in the case raised questions "about whether (Burrell) was deceived by the police."

Klobuchar has tried to calm the criticism by saying: "I have been very clear: all the evidence needs to be reviewed immediately in that case, the past evidence and also any new evidence that has been submitted. I have asked for that," he said when pressed on The View about it.

He has also emphasized his support for criminal justice reform to address "the institutional racism that is in our criminal justice system at this time," and his support for the First Step Law, a law signed last year that seeks reduce recidivism and reform US sentences. Laws Now advocates a Second Step Law to reform the sentencing provisions at the state and local levels as well.

But Klobuchar has struggled to reach the same level of name recognition, or the same amount of attention paid to his political positions, as some of his opponents, including Sanders, Joe Biden and Bloomberg, said Vavreck.

"Still many people are not familiar with her, so it is very difficult for a candidate like that to knock out someone with such high levels of familiarity," he said, adding that "her campaign has not done as much as she had to do to change that ".