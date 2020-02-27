Amitabh Bachchan shares photos with her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor

Brahmastra is a film that is surrounded by extreme exaggeration thanks to the cast of mega stars and the fact that it is Ayan Mukerji's dream project. While the film has suffered multiple delays, the excitement has grown even more with fans hoping to witness something extraordinary. Later, Amitabh Bachchan has shared social media posts about her fascination with the talent of her co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

Recently, he shared a photo of him and Ranbir of the movie sets with a legend that said: "Work starts early … like 6 in the morning … rehearsing, blocking and then filming … with one of my favorites … I need 4 of those (chair emojis) to keep up with his enormous talent … !! … "

And today, the actor shared a "then and now,quot; post in which, along with sharing another photo with Ranbir of the Brahmastra sets, he also shared a picture of Ajooba's sets in 1990 with Shashi Kapoor calling him "with his eyes,quot; very open. "

Alia Bhatt is reportedly also joining Amitabh and Ranbir soon for the last stage of the shooting. The team is looking to finish the movie by the end of next month. Brahmastra will launch on December 4, 2020.