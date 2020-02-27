Amber Rose publishes a photo with Mariah Carey at her Las Vegas residence: "One is talented and the other is an H **"

Amber Rose recently arrived in Las Vegas and was lucky enough to take a picture with the legend, Mariah Carey. However, in the true fashion of Amber, the legend of the photo of the two that he published on social networks is attracting attention.

As Mariah Carey is at the end of her career at the Las Vegas Coliseum for her "The Butterfly Returns,quot; residence, Amber Rose was one of the many fans who attended. Although, Amber got a little more when she caught a photo with Mimi in the backstage.

While the photo was beautiful, it is Amber's title that is causing some eyes to the side. She wrote the following below the photo posted on Instagram:

“When both are multiracial goddesses of fair skin and bright skin, but one is talented and the other is a hoe. @mariahcarey I love you MiMi! Last night was amazing! "

Certainly not familiar with the controversy, Amber should have expected some of the answers to his legend that followed. Some included: "This subtitle will not suit some people," a follower told him. "I love you, but the comment on the complexion of all of you was unnecessary and ignorant," wrote another.

This is the last controversy in which Amber found herself, since earlier this month she became enraged in social networks regarding the opinions of those who felt that her new tattoo on her face that showed the names of her two children was too.

