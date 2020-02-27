Amanda Bynes says that seeing paparazzi photos of herself is & # 39; & # 39; scary & # 39; & # 39;

Amanda Bynes He is not ready to make peace with the paparazzi.

As the former child star continues to move slowly towards the public eye, with a new fiance at his side, nothing less, Amanda is accusing the paparazzi of intentionally editing the photos they take to seem unflattering.

Bynes said he wants to talk about "self-esteem,quot; in a video posted on his Instagram, explaining: "Every time I see a picture of paparazzi, most of the time I don't look like anything. I'm talking about 16 chins, my face is It looks completely different and it's a scary experience to see me online, honestly. Like, I'm about to cry just thinking about it. "

The 33 year old and promised Paul Michael They were recently photographed kissing while running errands in Los Angeles. In the images, Bynes is seen smoking a cigarette and drinking a can of Pepsi while Paul surrounds her with his arm.