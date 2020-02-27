Amanda Bynes says that seeing paparazzi photos of herself is & # 39; & # 39; scary & # 39; & # 39;

Amanda Bynes He is not ready to make peace with the paparazzi.
As the former child star continues to move slowly towards the public eye, with a new fiance at his side, nothing less, Amanda is accusing the paparazzi of intentionally editing the photos they take to seem unflattering.
Bynes said he wants to talk about "self-esteem,quot; in a video posted on his Instagram, explaining: "Every time I see a picture of paparazzi, most of the time I don't look like anything. I'm talking about 16 chins, my face is It looks completely different and it's a scary experience to see me online, honestly. Like, I'm about to cry just thinking about it. "
The 33 year old and promised Paul Michael They were recently photographed kissing while running errands in Los Angeles. In the images, Bynes is seen smoking a cigarette and drinking a can of Pepsi while Paul surrounds her with his arm.
Amanda continued in the video: "But I wanted to post this video so that people know that I am like you, I want to look their best. Of course I can take a flattering photo, but the amount of flattering photos I see online, I know that my photos are being retouched. I don't look like this in the photos I take or when I look in the mirror. "
Just two weeks ago, Amanda announced her commitment. A source later told E! News that she and Paul met while they were in rehab.
"Amanda's parents are fully aware of their commitment and at this time they are not approving Amanda to legally marry under guardianship," the source said, referring to the current legal agreement between Amanda and her family since 2014.
