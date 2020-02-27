Amanda Bynes and her fiance Pack on the PDA during the L.A. tour

Amanda Bynes and his fiance Paul Michael, were seen packing at the PDA in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old actress and her main man were seen kissing their way to a Verizon store. Amanda was wearing a yellow and green shirt, while Paul put on a buttoned red shirt.

The excursion took place less than two weeks after the What a girl wants Star announced its engagement in social networks. In addition to sharing that she is "committed to (the) love of my life," Amanda posted a photo of her rings. the She is the man Celebrity wore what looked like a diamond sparkler while her fiance wore a gold band.

While Amanda was photographed without the special accessory on her finger, Paul still had his band on the snapshot.

Amanda and Paul have also shown their mutual affection in social networks.

"I am very lucky," Amanda said in a video shared last week. "As you can see, he is incredibly beautiful and is also the best person on the face of the Earth."