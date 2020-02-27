Amanda Bynes and her fiance Pack on the PDA during the L.A. tour

AFC / SplashNews.com
Amanda Bynes and his fiance Paul Michael, were seen packing at the PDA in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
The 33-year-old actress and her main man were seen kissing their way to a Verizon store. Amanda was wearing a yellow and green shirt, while Paul put on a buttoned red shirt.
The excursion took place less than two weeks after the What a girl wants Star announced its engagement in social networks. In addition to sharing that she is "committed to (the) love of my life," Amanda posted a photo of her rings. the She is the man Celebrity wore what looked like a diamond sparkler while her fiance wore a gold band.
While Amanda was photographed without the special accessory on her finger, Paul still had his band on the snapshot.
Amanda and Paul have also shown their mutual affection in social networks.
"I am very lucky," Amanda said in a video shared last week. "As you can see, he is incredibly beautiful and is also the best person on the face of the Earth."
As for the couple's big day, a source told E! News "It is unlikely that a real legal wedding will occur."
"Amanda's parents are fully aware of their commitment and are not currently approving Amanda to legally marry under guardianship," the source said.
Amanda also mentioned the topic of her guardianship, which has been under for several years, in an Instagram post last week.
"Today I want to talk about a controversial issue: my guardianship case," he said in part of the clip after thanking his supporters for their support. "I have been going to a treatment center that charges $ 5,200 per month. There is no reason why I should not go to a therapist who accepts my insurance for $ 5,000 less per month. That is why I asked to see the judge next week. . regarding this issue of curatorship. "
According to various media, Amanda and Paul have been together for months. A source said Persons They met at the end of 2019.