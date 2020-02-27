Alia Bhatt will soon meet with Ranbir Kapoor on the Brahmastra sets



Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film has a lot of expectation from the beginning for more than one reason. Whether the real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt join the big screen for the first time or Amitabh Bachchan's crucial role in the project, the film has a lot to wait for. According to the latest reports on the film, Alia Bhatt will soon join Ranbir and Amitabh in the Brahmastra sets for the last filming stage. The movie is expected to end in the next 20 days.



Speaking about the same thing, a source informed a leading newspaper: "On Tuesday, the team completed 170 days of filming. The film should end in another 20 days." And Alia is expected to join the team at any time. The source also said that Brahmastra's team reports on the set at dawn and starts shooting at 6:00 a.m. and that Alia, who plays Ranbir's love interest in the movie, will soon do the same.

The source also added: "Shiva (Ranbir) and his guru (Mr. Bachchan) are filming some fundamental scenes that have their roots in Indian mythology. Most of the scenes in the film will be enhanced with visual effects."

Currently, the team is shooting in Mumbai, where a massive screen and a green screen have been placed and parts of Himachal Pradesh have been recreated, including the Shiva Temple. We are super excited about this, and you?