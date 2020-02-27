Alaska tourism officials see an opportunity in Coronavirus

As the cases of coronavirus continue to multiply in China, and concerns about the disease have led travelers to cancel upcoming trips to other Asian countries, tourism officials in Alaska see an opportunity.

Officials at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport and Visit Anchorage, the tourism marketing organization of the largest city in Alaska, have begun to push airlines, travel agents and tour operators to increase airline service, redirect cruises and, in general, spread the word about the sights and attractions of the northernmost state.

The ultimate goal? Attract visitors to Alaska who would have liked to go to Asia, as well as fill the gap created by Chinese tourists who cancel their trips to Alaska.

"Tour operators selling tour packages in Asia are seeing significant cancellations due to concerns about the coronavirus, but people with those packages still want to travel somewhere," said Jim Szczesniak, Anchorage airport manager. "What we are working on is to attract the demand of those people who want to travel."