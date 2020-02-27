Alaska tourism officials see an opportunity in Coronavirus

As the cases of coronavirus continue to multiply in China, and concerns about the disease have led travelers to cancel upcoming trips to other Asian countries, tourism officials in Alaska see an opportunity.
Officials at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport and Visit Anchorage, the tourism marketing organization of the largest city in Alaska, have begun to push airlines, travel agents and tour operators to increase airline service, redirect cruises and, in general, spread the word about the sights and attractions of the northernmost state.
The ultimate goal? Attract visitors to Alaska who would have liked to go to Asia, as well as fill the gap created by Chinese tourists who cancel their trips to Alaska.
"Tour operators selling tour packages in Asia are seeing significant cancellations due to concerns about the coronavirus, but people with those packages still want to travel somewhere," said Jim Szczesniak, Anchorage airport manager. "What we are working on is to attract the demand of those people who want to travel."
The marketing initiative is aimed at travelers from Australia, northern Europe and the continental United States.
"We just want people going to China to think of Alaska as a temporary replacement for a trip they can book in China again in the future," said Julie Saupe, president and chief executive officer of Visit Anchorage.
Airport officials have been in talks with United Airlines about the increase in service from Newark; with Delta Air Lines on the increase in service from Atlanta and Minneapolis; and with American Airlines from Dallas. Internationally, the airport is also in talks with several Asian airlines, including Japan Airlines, Korean Airlines and China Airlines, about the increase in service from Asian countries that have not been affected by Covid-19.
"Asia is really close to Alaska, approximately six hours from Tokyo to Anchorage, so there is a real opportunity for those carriers to redirect the planes to Anchorage," said Mr. Szczesniak.
Alaska is not the only tourist destination that seeks to attract tourists. An advertising campaign tries to convince Americans and Britons that Australia is a safe alternative, and in Japan, the "empty Kyoto,quot; campaign promises travelers that if they visit the city now, they will have some of the most popular places for them. In a Facebook video, President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines encouraged people to travel around the country because "everything is safe in our country," he said.
Visit Anchorage is working "a little more aggressively,quot; with travel consultants, cruise providers and other tour operators to promote Alaska, Saupe said. The message is sent through newsletters, phone calls and trade shows, he said.
The effort to attract more travelers to the state also intends to compensate, to some extent, the decline in visitors from China.
Since 2013, the number of Chinese tourists to Alaska has increased by more than 70 percent, according to the Alaska Travel Industry Association, with the state's national parks and the northern lights among the main attractions. But in recent weeks, like many cities in China They are in forced confinement, Alaska, like other tourist destinations around the world, has seen a fall in Chinese visitors.
A recent survey conducted by the Travel Leaders Network, a network of travel agencies in North America, found that about 30 percent of agencies reported "a high to moderate number of cancellations for China and other parts of Asia," but few Cancellations for trips to Europe, the Caribbean, Mexico, Hawaii and Alaska, supporting the expectation that people still want to travel, but not to Asia.
But not all travelers are sure they want to get on a cruise that could have been in Asia recently.
Jennifer Walker, an Illinois-based travel consultant, said some of her clients, who were interested in traveling to Alaska during the summer, decided to change their trip and travel to the east coast of the United States because they worried that The coronavirus could soon reach Alaska.
"Their thinking is that the coronavirus will probably move from west to east in its extension, and when they see that the ship they were seeing has had problems like in Westerdam, they ask if the ship is clean, ”said Walker. "I have to talk to them from the ledge."
Ms. Saupe said that people who visit Alaska from Europe and Australia tend to be looking for adventures, and are generally willing to take a long trip, as are travelers traveling to Asia to make a backpack and see places there. .
"If you are interested in the Great Wall and ancient sites, Alaska also offers spectacular natural sites," he said. "Between the adventurous traveler and the cruise traveler, we share many of the same characteristics that are attractive to people who would visit China."
