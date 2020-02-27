Alan Pardew confronted by ADO fans Den Haag amid poorly | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLe344053209ed87f2ad1a5b49e1b4984511% %MINIFYHTMLe344053209ed87f2ad1a5b49e1b4984512%





Alan Pardew has only one victory since joining ADO Den Haag

%MINIFYHTMLe344053209ed87f2ad1a5b49e1b4984513% %MINIFYHTMLe344053209ed87f2ad1a5b49e1b4984514%

Alan Pardew and his ADO players Den Haag faced a group of supporters protesting against the club's bad form during Wednesday's training.

%MINIFYHTMLe344053209ed87f2ad1a5b49e1b4984515% %MINIFYHTMLe344053209ed87f2ad1a5b49e1b4984516%

Approximately 10 fans of the Dutch club in difficulty arrived at the training camp, where it is said that the conversations with Pardew went smoothly.

Den Haag does not win in his last five games, a streak so he sees them in 17th place in the Eredivisie, an offside place.

Pardew and his assistant Chris Powell received a warm welcome from Den Haag fans after arriving in December

Pardew's only victory since moving to the Netherlands was in his first game in charge: a 2-0 victory over the RKC Waalwijk team.

Den Haag chief executive Mo Hamdi said Sky sports news: "ADO Den Haag has one of the most loyal fan groups in the Netherlands. They are very passionate and want to support the team."

"The club and the fans are supporting Alan Pardew and the team."