Airstrike hits Turkish forces in Syria

ISTANBUL – The Turkish army suffered massive casualties in an air strike in northwestern Syria on Thursday night, an attack that could drastically change the course of the Syrian war.
At least 22 Turkish soldiers were killed, said Rahmi Dogan, the Turkish governor of the southern province of Hatay, where Turkish casualties were arriving. News reports citing messages on social networks and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war watch group, raised the number of Turkish deaths to 34.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey held an emergency meeting Thursday night in Ankara, Turkish media reported. He has been asking the Syrian government and Russian forces to cease their two-month offensive in Idlib province and withdraw from the Turkish positions, which have been surrounded and cut off by Syrian government forces.
Turkish authorities said the attack had been carried out by Syrian government forces, but Russian airplanes have been carrying out most of the airstrikes in the area in recent weeks. Russian officials could not be reached for comment Thursday night.
Turkey has lost 13 soldiers since the deployment of reinforcements in the province in recent weeks, which has caused growing concern in Turkey. The main opposition party has questioned the wisdom of Turkey's participation without air support or US or NATO support.
The attack occurred at a Turkish observation post in Al Bara, south of the city of Idlib. The publication is one of 12 Turkish positions established over a year ago as part of a scale reduction agreement with Russia.
A Turkish military convoy traveling to replenish the post on Thursday was first attacked and then the planes bombarded the post itself, said Abu Yahya, a senior Syrian combat force official backed by Turkey in Idlib province.
No Syrian fighter was injured in the bombing. The refueling convoy and the post were exclusively Turkish.
Syrian fighters backed by Turkey have made significant progress in battles against Syrian government forces further east. They captured the city of Saraqib on the main M5 road through the province on Wednesday and faced fierce battles further south on Thursday.