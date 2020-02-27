Airstrike hits Turkish forces in Syria

ISTANBUL – The Turkish army suffered massive casualties in an air strike in northwestern Syria on Thursday night, an attack that could drastically change the course of the Syrian war.

At least 22 Turkish soldiers were killed, said Rahmi Dogan, the Turkish governor of the southern province of Hatay, where Turkish casualties were arriving. News reports citing messages on social networks and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war watch group, raised the number of Turkish deaths to 34.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey held an emergency meeting Thursday night in Ankara, Turkish media reported. He has been asking the Syrian government and Russian forces to cease their two-month offensive in Idlib province and withdraw from the Turkish positions, which have been surrounded and cut off by Syrian government forces.

Turkish authorities said the attack had been carried out by Syrian government forces, but Russian airplanes have been carrying out most of the airstrikes in the area in recent weeks. Russian officials could not be reached for comment Thursday night.