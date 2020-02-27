After the fire at the Marathon refinery, concerns about gas prices arise – Up News Info Los Angeles

– After the massive fire of the marathon refinery on Tuesday night, there is a fear that gasoline prices will increase after drivers are already prepared for pain at the pump, especially those who saw the fire.

"Yes, it was strong," said one witness. "The flames, the fire and all the fire trucks."

Now the question was whether gas prices will rise and by how much.

"I drive a Mustang," said a driver. “So, rising gas prices are like more money for us. It costs me almost $ 80 to fill my tank. "

"I don't think I'm going to do anything, but you don't know it," said the witness. "I hope it doesn't go up. Nobody wants the price to go up."

A spokesman for GasBuddy said the good news for consumers was that crude oil prices fell for fear of the coronavirus outbreak, although wholesale prices rose between 5 and 15 cents per gallon across the state.

"Look at the prices, it has $ 3.65, $ 3.85," said the Mustang driver. "That's a bit ridiculous."

Brad Levi, vice president of Marathon, was asked about possible price impacts.

"Our priorities have been to ensure the site of the incident, ensure the safety of our staff, minimize the environmental impact and, therefore, we have not completed the damage assessment," Levi said. "This means that we cannot answer specific questions about the time of the necessary repairs or about the supply of fuel and finished product."

And while the refinery was operating on Wednesday night, it was at partial capacity.