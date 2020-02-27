The Detroit Lions have launched defensive tackle Damon "Snacks,quot; Harrison.

The Lions announced the measure on Tuesday, less than a year after signing it with a one-year contract extension of $ 11 million. He entered the 2019 season with two years remaining in the $ 46 million contract he signed with the New York Giants.

Harrison started in 15 games last season, but had 49 low tackles in his career and two catches for the Lions with three wins.

Detroit acquired Harrison from the Giants in the middle of the 2018 season for a fifth-round draft pick. Harrison, 31, was an All-Pro 2016 selection. He began his career with the New York Jets in 2012 after being retired from William Penn.

