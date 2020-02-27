African Union will deploy 3,000 soldiers in the restless Sahel region | News

%MINIFYHTML30de0ef3f0c417873f7b22eb1664d6d811% %MINIFYHTML30de0ef3f0c417873f7b22eb1664d6d812%

The African Union (AU) has announced the temporary deployment of a force of 3,000 troops in the Sahel region of West Africa, where countries have struggled to combat multiple armed groups amid a rapidly deteriorating security situation.

Smail Chergui, head of the AU Peace and Security Commission, said Thursday that the decision was made during the annual summit of the block in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, last month.

"In the summit decision to work on the deployment of a force of 3,000 soldiers to help the Sahel countries degrade terrorist groups, I think this is a decision in which we will work together with the G5 Sahel and ECOWAS "Chergui told a press conference, referring to a joint force of 5,000 members gathered by regional countries and the block of West African states, respectively.

"I think this decision was made because, as we see, as you can recognize yourself, the threat is expanding, it is becoming more complex."

A localized revolt that began in northern Mali in 2012 extended to the center of the country and to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Around 4,000 people died in all three countries last year, an increase of five times compared to 2016, according to United Nations figures.

Last week, the UN said that more than 4,000 people in Burkina Faso are forced to flee as attacks against civilians by armed groups increase in number and frequency.

Many parts of the Sahel, a semi-arid strip of land beneath the Sahara, They have seen most of the fighting are severely underdeveloped. The various armed groups operating in the region, including the ISIL Group (ISIS) and Al Qaeda, Poverty and religious and ethnic divisions have been exploited for recruitment. Meanwhile, military campaigns of poorly equipped national armies have also been marred by human rights abuses, which analysts say have pushed some civilians into the arms of combatants.

Forces in the region

The bloodshed has intensified despite the presence of a UN peacekeeping force of 13,000 troops in Mali, and has shaken the coastal countries south of the Sahel.

The final decisions of the AU summit have not yet been published, but diplomats have confirmed the details of the proposed deployment of the Sahel.

"The summit decided to deploy around 3,000 soldiers over a period of six months to work with the Sahel countries to face the threat they face," Edward Xolisa Makaya, South African ambassador to the AU, told AFP news agency.

"It's just a sign or a sign of solidarity with the people of the Sahel."

In early February, France, a former colonial power, announced that it was expanding its military presence in the region and sending 600 additional troops to its existing mission of 4,500 troops.

Paris said the reinforcement would allow him to increase the pressure against ISIL in the Grand Sahel.

South Africa assumed the position of president of the UA at the summit and plans to organize an extraordinary summit of the body on security issues in May.

Makaya said he expected the deployment of the Sahel to take place "during the course of the year."

But many details of the possible deployment have not yet been resolved.

Makaya said that no country had submitted volunteer troops, and it was not clear how the deployment would be financed.