Actress Rose McGowan: "I thought Harvey Weinstein hired a hitman to kill me !!"

Charming actress Rose McGowan, one of the dozens of women who claimed that convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein raped her, sat down for an interview where she revealed that she believed the Hollywood executive hired a hitman to kill her.

"The other night, I have to be honest, I was sitting at home and I thought I should do the laundry and then I thought: & # 39; Oh, I wonder if he is convicted, he will hire a hired killer to kill me & # 39 ;." she said in good morning Britain.

