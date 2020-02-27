Actress Rose McGowan: "I thought Harvey Weinstein hired a hitman to kill me !!"

Charming actress Rose McGowan, one of the dozens of women who claimed that convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein raped her, sat down for an interview where she revealed that she believed the Hollywood executive hired a hitman to kill her.

"The other night, I have to be honest, I was sitting at home and I thought I should do the laundry and then I thought: & # 39; Oh, I wonder if he is convicted, he will hire a hired killer to kill me & # 39 ;." she said in good morning Britain.

"These are just casual thoughts of my life and that is what is so bad and sick. And that is why I fought so hard for this to stop."

McGowan accused Weinstein of raping her in 1997, but since the alleged incident took place more than 20 years ago, it does not conform to the statute of limitations for criminal charges.

"As we speak, people are being raped around the world and will never have a voice in this. I wanted to come and be a voice for those who will never have a chance," he said during the interview.

Weinstein has always maintained his innocence, but on Monday, a jury found him guilty of rape.