A man dies in a morning fire that completely destroyed his home in Watuaga – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

TARRANTE COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A man lost his life in a fire in an early morning in Watauga.

It was just after 1:00 a.m. Thursday when emergency teams were called home in Old Mill Circle. When the firemen arrived, there was already a lot of smoke and flames coming out of the house.

%MINIFYHTMLa9ba5cce525ade1d8c9d4505ce31ecc411% %MINIFYHTMLa9ba5cce525ade1d8c9d4505ce31ecc412%

Watauga Fire Department officials say three adults were inside when the fire broke out. The three, two women and one man initially managed to leave safely, but reportedly, the man re-entered and never returned.

Watauga fire chief Shawn Fannan said: "Firefighters entered, located the person, but unfortunately the person did not succeed."

Investigators have not disclosed the name of the victim or his survivors, but all are believed to be related.

Firefighters from neighboring cities were summoned in assistance, but the house was completely destroyed.

It is not yet known exactly how the fire started.