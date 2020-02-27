A German mine hit and the ship split in half

While SS Robert L. Vann was navigating the English Channel, we would be on duty in four-hour shifts throughout the day. At that time, the Germans were throwing buzz bombs, or V-1 flying bombs, which would be thrown to the ground with a ton of TNT. Once he had felt the effects of a small concussion only from the sound of one of those bombs. It was said that the British were tracking around 90 percent of the buzz bombs, but they were creating hell with the Belgian population.

On March 1, as I watched the rear arms tub, which was surrounded by steel and was our largest armament, I suddenly heard a blow to the side of the ship. I didn't know what it was, but a second or two later, there was an explosion. I quickly reached the main deck, where I saw a friend unleash a life raft. It was already in the water, and we saw it floating directly on the propeller, which still had a steam head. It was good that we didn't get into that raft. At that moment I knew we would have to leave the ship. I turned to my friend, Joe, and asked: "Where are we going now?"

We ran to the center of the ship, downhill, because the ship was sinking from the center. The explosion had been as clean as a whistle, dividing the ship in half. When the water flooded, it sounded like a waterfall, and I think the only reason we didn't sink faster was because they had poured cement on the ship because of its buoyancy.

While Joe and I were running to the lifeboats, we saw the officer in charge sitting on a life raft on the deck with his suitcase. We knew he was in danger of being dragged by the raft if the ship submerged. When Joe and I arrived at the lifeboats, we asked him to jump on him. But he grabbed two ropes that were on the same side of the pulley, and went straight into the water, like a bullet. Fortunately, Joe was able to pull him into our boat.