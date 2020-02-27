A German mine hit and the ship split in half

This account is from "Beyond World War II we know", A series of The Times that documents lesser-known stories of World War II. Seaman Second Class Joseph Shannon, an 18-year-old sailor from Greenwich, Connecticut, was stationed aboard the SS Robert L. Vann, a transport ship of the Merchant Navy, when it was hit by an underwater mine in March 1945. Records show that the entire crew survived.
We had just left Belgium, where we had delivered all kinds of food and supplies, and had managed to buy a pair of wooden shoes for my girlfriend, size 8. The return trip brought us the same way we arrived, across the river Scheldt , just south of the North Sea. The plan was to return to our home port in Brooklyn, New York, reload the ship and depart for our next destination.
There were about 28 sailors and dozens of merchant sailors aboard the SS Robert L. Vann. It was a routine sea voyage to transport food, which generally took about six days. All sailors on board were gunmen, on duty in case the ship came into contact with any German E-ship, which was what the Allies called the Kriegsmarine warships. Until now, we had not seen any action. We were lucky that we never had to send missions to Russia, where there was a German battleship stationed that would attack ships carrying supplies for the Allies.
We traveled in convoys, and each ship was armed with a 3-inch 50-caliber pistol in the bow and a 5-inch 38-caliber pistol in the stern. Each of us had our own 20 mm machine gun. Merchant sailors led the ship and provided meals; Frankly, we were ready to protect the ship in any way we could.
While SS Robert L. Vann was navigating the English Channel, we would be on duty in four-hour shifts throughout the day. At that time, the Germans were throwing buzz bombs, or V-1 flying bombs, which would be thrown to the ground with a ton of TNT. Once he had felt the effects of a small concussion only from the sound of one of those bombs. It was said that the British were tracking around 90 percent of the buzz bombs, but they were creating hell with the Belgian population.
On March 1, as I watched the rear arms tub, which was surrounded by steel and was our largest armament, I suddenly heard a blow to the side of the ship. I didn't know what it was, but a second or two later, there was an explosion. I quickly reached the main deck, where I saw a friend unleash a life raft. It was already in the water, and we saw it floating directly on the propeller, which still had a steam head. It was good that we didn't get into that raft. At that moment I knew we would have to leave the ship. I turned to my friend, Joe, and asked: "Where are we going now?"
We ran to the center of the ship, downhill, because the ship was sinking from the center. The explosion had been as clean as a whistle, dividing the ship in half. When the water flooded, it sounded like a waterfall, and I think the only reason we didn't sink faster was because they had poured cement on the ship because of its buoyancy.
While Joe and I were running to the lifeboats, we saw the officer in charge sitting on a life raft on the deck with his suitcase. We knew he was in danger of being dragged by the raft if the ship submerged. When Joe and I arrived at the lifeboats, we asked him to jump on him. But he grabbed two ropes that were on the same side of the pulley, and went straight into the water, like a bullet. Fortunately, Joe was able to pull him into our boat.
I have to give credit to merchant sailors: they had been trained on how to get off the ship and when to lower a raft, and we knew how to use our weapons! It is up to them to protect us from harm. We couldn't even find the explosion, since it took place at the bottom of the ship, which was probably 25 feet below the waterline.
I don't know exactly how far we were; If there was a tall building in the distance, we could probably have seen it. We were in that lifeboat for about five or six hours, and that was enough for us. An army tug finally stopped with a big bright light and rescued us. That was creepy, because we had heard rumors that German ships stopped along allied ships, illuminated them and then attacked with machine guns. So when we first met a tugboat, we thought we would soon be dead. Thank God it was an allied tugboat. Once we were rescued, I finally threw up! That was my gift to that situation. Our nerves were really excited. And, of course, I couldn't grab those shoes for my girlfriend from my locker on the ship.
We were transferred to a British tracker, who took us to Ramsgate, England. From there, they sent us to London, where we stayed in a hotel for what were supposed to be two weeks, but they ended up being 18 days due to a train strike. In London, we didn't have uniforms, just our work shirts, during the first days. We did our best: we would play many card games, or find a bar and congregate with everyone. We weren't even sure if the ship had sunk; They told me I could have fallen and hit a rock ledge or something.
This account has been edited and condensed for its length and clarity. Joseph Shannon he told his story to Jake Nevins, Editorial member of The New York Times.
