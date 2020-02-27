A candy store called & # 39; Happy Pills & # 39; It is now open in the North End

If you think of a case of sweet tooth, a newly opened candy store has the remedy.

Happy Pills, a sweet spot based in Barcelona and pharmacy-themed, has just opened its first location in the United States in the North End of Boston.

Enter the candy store of clinical appearance, and you will find 88 sweets organized in rows of containers. According to a press release, guests can select containers that resemble pill bottles that vary in size from 75 "asymptomatic,quot; milliliters to 1,500 "chronic,quot; milliliters and fill them with products from jelly beans to sugar-free candy; Vegan and gluten-free options will arrive soon.

Finish by choosing from a variety of label designs. Prices range between $ 3 and $ 45, with bulk prices of less than $ 1 per ounce.

The Happy Pills store in Boston. —Melissa Ostrow Photography

"We are very excited to have our store open in the North End of Boston. I have been working with the team in Barcelona for the past 4 years to bring this place to life," said Mike Pajolek, owner of the franchise and operator of Happy Pills Boston, in the statement. "We are here to serve the community and provide all sweet remedies for daily aches."

This location joins stores in Spain, South Korea and Canada. You can visit Happy Pills at 121 Salem St. from Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. at 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.