A black man invented gloves that convert sign language into audio

#Roomies, have you heard of Roy Allela? Let me tell you about the 25-year-old Kenyan technology evangelist who has invented smart gloves that convert sign language movements into audio.

Created to make her niece's life easier, Allela said in an interview with The Guardian:

"My niece wears the gloves, matches them with her phone or mine, then starts signing and I can understand what she is saying. Like all sign language users, it is very good for reading lips, so you don't need to sign again. "

According to The Guardian, "The gloves – called Sign-IO – have flexion sensors sewn to each finger. The sensors quantify the curve of the fingers and process the letter that is signed. The gloves are combined via Bluetooth with a mobile phone application that Allela also developed, which then vocalizes the lyrics. "

So far, the invention has won the "Hardware Trailblazer Award,quot; from the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and was also second in the Scholarship of the Royal Academy of Engineering Leaders in Innovation in London.

Sign-IO gloves are still in the prototype phase and received awards to help improve and improve the invention, which "is expected to generate revenue of around $ 30 billion by the end of 2024," according to Global News Wire.

There are more than 30 million people living with speech problems and this is extremely useful.

I just wanted to present this information because it is important that we know how shocking we are.