A $ AP Rocky appeared on the cover of the March issue of the Men, from the Wall Street Journal. With a big smile and creative fashion, the Harlem native gave us a true expression of his creative style.

In 2019, A $ AP Rocky found himself in the spotlight even more, due to his arrest in Sweden, after a street fight. Many people came to his support, including President Donald Trump, who was instrumental in the launch of A $ AP.

In the next issue, the 31-year-old man talks about his interaction with the president after his release.

He affirmed,

“(President Trump) called me shortly after I left. He was like, "How are you?", I was like, "I'm fine." I thanked him, and that was it. Cordial."

He was also asked if he believed that President Trump had a hidden agenda when he sought help.

"Man, I wouldn't know. That's a great possibility. I was just thanking who helped me when I was in that shit. I wasn't worried about anyone's motivations."

A $ AP Rocky released his debut mixtape Live. Long. A $ AP in 2011. In 2013, your follow-up project, Long. Live. A $ AP, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.