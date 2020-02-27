& # 39; LHHH & # 39; Stars Paris Phillips and Zellswag: & # 39; K. Michelle is obsessed with Keyshia Cole!

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood stars Paris Phillips and Zellswag have recently claimed that singer K. Michelle is obsessed with Keyshia Cole, singer and presenter of R,amp;B programs.

The best friends stopped in Fox Soul's One on One series with Keyshia Cole, where they told Cole in the face about the alleged obsession of K. Michelle.

"She likes to use the same type of stylist," Zellswag explained to Cole, who questioned them about the claims. "She likes to use the same … everything. That's how she is obsessed."

Country even says that K. Michelle got cold with her because she was good with Cole. Honestly, the couple did not offer too many tests to prove their points, but obviously they feel that way.

Cole's reaction did not give up if he agreed with his assessment or not. One thing is for sure, Kimberly will not appreciate the shadow …