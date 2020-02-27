& # 39; Flagrant Suppression & # 39;: Hong Kong editor Jimmy Lai arrested | News

Hong Kong post mogul Jimmy Lai, an open critic from Beijing, and two other pro-democratic activists have been arrested on charges of illegal gathering, local media reported.

Lai, a self-made billionaire who has been a major financial sponsor of the Hong Kong pro-democratic movement, was arrested by police at his home on Friday, TV Cable and TVB News reported.

Apple Daily, one of the publications of the Next Digital media company, of which Lai is non-executive president, said he was accused of participating in an illegal march on August 31.

Veteran democracy activists Lee Cheuk-yan and Yeung Sum were also arrested on Friday for the same charges, Cable TV reported.

Lai, Lee and Yeung could not be reached immediately for comment.

Hong Kong police said in a statement that they would hold a media briefing about the arrests later on Friday. They did not give more details.

Arrests occur after a period of relative calm in the Asian financial center after months of intense protests against the government.

Hong Kong saw one of its worst clashes on August 31, with police firing tear gas and water cannon at demonstrators in favor of democracy who threw petrol bombs.

Hong Kong authorities have arrested more than 7,000 people for their participation in the protests, many of them for riot charges that can lead to prison sentences of up to 10 years. It is not clear how many are still in custody.

Public anger has grown over the months due to the perception that China is tightening its control over the city. Beijing denies the interference and blames the West for fomenting the riots.

Lai was previously arrested in 2014 for refusing to leave a key protest site in favor of democracy in the city center.

After his arrest, he resigned as editor in chief of Apple Daily. He was also scrutinized by the Hong Kong anti-theft agency when they raided his home in 2014.

The Hong Kong Democracy Council, a Washington-based non-governmental organization, said Friday that the arrests were "blatant acts of political repression by the Hong Kong government and the Chinese Communist Party."

The group said in a statement that it demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Lai and the other pro-democratic activists.

Mark Simon, Lai's chief assistant and senior executive at Next Digital, said on Twitter that Lai, along with Lee and Yeung, "posed no risk of leakage. They should be processed quickly and leave that police station as quickly as possible. ". possible."