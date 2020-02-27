36 hours in Queenstown, New Zealand

Matilda Coleman
36 hours in Queenstown, New Zealand

The adventure capital of New Zealand, Queenstown, the magnetic mountain complex of the South Island, thrives on adrenaline. Site of the first commercial bungee operation, established in 1988 on the Kawarau River, Queenstown is the place to test your courage by jumping, flying or sliding over things. During the winter (from June to September), visitors go to four ski areas in the Southern Alps. The rest of the year, Queenstown serves as the gateway to Mount Aspiring National Park, Fiordland National Park in the west and countless walks, including several-day walks on the Milford, Routeburn Greenstone and Caples tracks. In March, at the beginning of autumn, the crowds have calmed down, but the weather is still excellent for outdoor adventures. The Akarua Arrowtown Fall Festival in nearby Arrowtown is April 16-20, and the LUMA Southern Light Project, which brings light installations to Queenstown Gardens, takes place from May 29 to June 1. On the shores of glacially carved Wakatipu Lake, the third in New Zealand The largest lake, Queenstown, offers a respite from nature with sophisticated restaurants and shops, each with a distinctive Kiwi accent.

To get an idea of ​​the surroundings of Queenstown, like a jewel surrounded by mountains, go vertically in two ways. Ride the Skyline Gondola (44 New Zealand dollars, or about $ 28) to ascend about 1,475 feet to the top of Bob's Peak, high enough to appreciate how the city embraces the protected bays of the lake in the form of lightning and the Wall of mountains in the distance, known as The Remarkables (recognizable to fans of the films of "The Lord of the Rings,quot;). In true Kiwi style, the gondola provides additional emotions once you reach the top, including a sledding track (from $ 61, including the gondola), but there are plenty of breathtaking landscapes to freely appreciate along its mountain trails. To completely save the gondola rate, get a similar height through the 1,640-foot climb up the Queenstown Hill Time Walk.

Who is Ferg, the man who frowns at signaling? Fergburger, the cult burger that generates long lines at all hours? The restaurant states that in 2001 he decreed: "Let there be fir burgers (sic) that people eat when they are drunk in hell." It can be fictitious, but the quality of the hamburgers is real. The rows of fans, drunk or not, travel Shotover Street for almost every 21 hours that is open every day. The menu options thoroughly explore the range of hamburgers, from the standard beef Fergburger ($ 12.50) to the Sweet Bambi deer ($ 14.40) and the Little Lamby made with New Zealand lamb ($ 14.40). Take a seat at one of the few tables after ordering, or take your lunch to the beach about two minutes on foot.

Escape the crowds for an hour while enjoying the views from a cedar hot tub in the recently expanded Onsen thermal pools. Nine bathtubs overlook a scenic bend in the Shotover River from single rooms with retractable windows that open the outdoor spa, and another five reside in the outdoor gardens. Reserve a bathtub that seats four people per hour (from $ 87.50 for one, or up to $ 212 for four), which includes a glass of beer, wine or juice and a snack. It is recommended to book in advance; Reservations are usually made weeks in advance.

Spend an hour touring the many shops and galleries of Queenstown, full of Kiwi brands such as Swanndri, manufacturers of the classic "Swanny,quot;, or long shirt made of bush wool, and the Icebreaker of outdoor fabric, specializing in natural fabrics . For gifts and graphics, visit Vesta Design Boutique, located at William’s Cottage, which was built in 1864 facing the lake and is registered as the oldest house in Queenstown. Inside, see limited edition prints of the Nicola Tucker Mountains, prints of New Zealand native birds by Marika Jones and travel posters of the region inspired by the era.

Like those in many luxury mountain cities, the Queenstown dining scene offers strong carnivorous options, including Botswana Butchery and Jervois Steak House. But to get an idea of ​​the terroir of southern New Zealand, reserve a table in Rat, named for a native tree. A backlit photographic mural of a mossy rainforest in Fiordland National Park gives a quiet tone in the open-plan dining room with local polished stone and warm wood, and chaired by chef Josh Emett. Regional ingredients fill the menu, which changes every day and recently included raw king fish ($ 24), beef-fed beef tartare with Canterbury truffles ($ 24), venison tenderloin with onion puree (48 dollars) and lamb shoulder over low heat for two (50 dollars per person). End with a visit to the table from the cart full of New Zealand cheeses (three for $ 20).

There are hiking trails, also known as tracks in New Zealand, throughout Queenstown. Driving north on Glenorchy-Queenstown Road about 15 or 20 minutes leads to several inspiring walks, including the Moke Lake Loop Track. Less than four miles, the easy trail surrounds a mountain lake that reflects the steep mountains and no trees surrounding it. If it's hot, stay on Lake Wakatipu and take the short Bob’s Cove Trail, which leads to the rocky lake in minutes. Dive into the water from the pier on the other side of the cove.

Go Sunday driving to Arrowtown, about 13 miles from Queenstown, where gold was originally found in the Arrow River in 1862, which caused a brief but intense gold rush that left behind some 70 ancient structures, many of which now house shops, cafes, galleries and restaurants. The Lake District Museum and Gallery ($ 10 admission) tells the story of Arrowtown, from its Maori indigenous roots as moa hunting areas (including an exhibition of extinct bird bones) to the establishment of a Chinese village of miners Stop to enjoy a local beer and a snack at The Fork and Tap, a family pub with a generous outdoor patio, or try some pinot noirs from the nearby Central Otago wine region at The Winery, a wine shop that It offers samples of wine growers from all over the world. the country.

The lively Sherwood Queenstown has 78 motel rooms updated in industrial and bohemian style with military blankets on extra-large beds and cushions made of recycled kilim carpets. The restaurant is a destination in itself, and the monthly program includes art workshops and concerts. Rooms from 180 dollars.

