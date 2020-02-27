36 hours in Queenstown, New Zealand

The adventure capital of New Zealand, Queenstown, the magnetic mountain complex of the South Island, thrives on adrenaline. Site of the first commercial bungee operation, established in 1988 on the Kawarau River, Queenstown is the place to test your courage by jumping, flying or sliding over things. During the winter (from June to September), visitors go to four ski areas in the Southern Alps. The rest of the year, Queenstown serves as the gateway to Mount Aspiring National Park, Fiordland National Park in the west and countless walks, including several-day walks on the Milford, Routeburn Greenstone and Caples tracks. In March, at the beginning of autumn, the crowds have calmed down, but the weather is still excellent for outdoor adventures. The Akarua Arrowtown Fall Festival in nearby Arrowtown is April 16-20, and the LUMA Southern Light Project, which brings light installations to Queenstown Gardens, takes place from May 29 to June 1. On the shores of glacially carved Wakatipu Lake, the third in New Zealand The largest lake, Queenstown, offers a respite from nature with sophisticated restaurants and shops, each with a distinctive Kiwi accent.
Friday
1) 4 p.m. Panoramic hangers
To get an idea of the surroundings of Queenstown, like a jewel surrounded by mountains, go vertically in two ways. Ride the Skyline Gondola (44 New Zealand dollars, or about $ 28) to ascend about 1,475 feet to the top of Bob's Peak, high enough to appreciate how the city embraces the protected bays of the lake in the form of lightning and the Wall of mountains in the distance, known as The Remarkables (recognizable to fans of the films of "The Lord of the Rings,quot;). In true Kiwi style, the gondola provides additional emotions once you reach the top, including a sledding track (from $ 61, including the gondola), but there are plenty of breathtaking landscapes to freely appreciate along its mountain trails. To completely save the gondola rate, get a similar height through the 1,640-foot climb up the Queenstown Hill Time Walk.
2) 7 p.m. Dinner and show
When advertised as a community hotel, the Sherwood Queenstown, a former Tudor-inspired motel that received a hipster reform on a hillside just outside the city center, has become a destination for locals and travelers interested in culture and sustainability. Join by reserving a table in your restaurant, partly provisioned by your own gardens. Locavore dishes can include green garden salad ($ 10), venison tartare ($ 18) and roast lamb ($ 32). On weekend nights, there is a good chance that a concert will be held in your intimate lounge; At least, there are outdoor fires around which to mix and contemplate the starry sky.
Saturday
3) 8 a.m. Breakfast and navigation
Get up and shine before breakfast lines form in Bespoke Kitchen, the four-year-old cafe known for the use of organic products. The menu reinvents breakfast by offering a great vegan variety of tofu chili ($ 20.50), gluten-free potato, fennel and summer green potatoes with a fried egg ($ 20) and even a spicy chicken burger ($ 23.50). Dine in sunny space, wrapped in windows or shaded patios. Then, walk a few blocks to the port to attend the Creative Queenstown Arts and Crafts Market, which is installed every Saturday morning, and offers pottery, knitwear, photography, graphic design and more.
4) 10 a.m. Exciting ride
Any ride through Queenstown will present the range of adventure options offered by the providers here, including bungee jumping, bungee jumping, parachuting, paragliding, rafting and heli-touring. Among the most exciting is motorboat sailing on water-driven boats driven behind boats designed to glide over the shallow rivers of New Zealand. The Maori Shotover Jet runs on the Shotover River at depths as low as approximately four inches in a 14-passenger jet boat, then enters the narrow canyons where the company has exclusive access. The ships apparently clear the rock walls in inches, emotions that are amplified by rotating 360 degrees ($ 159).
5) 12:30 p.m. A hamburger worth waiting for
Who is Ferg, the man who frowns at signaling? Fergburger, the cult burger that generates long lines at all hours? The restaurant states that in 2001 he decreed: "Let there be fir burgers (sic) that people eat when they are drunk in hell." It can be fictitious, but the quality of the hamburgers is real. The rows of fans, drunk or not, travel Shotover Street for almost every 21 hours that is open every day. The menu options thoroughly explore the range of hamburgers, from the standard beef Fergburger ($ 12.50) to the Sweet Bambi deer ($ 14.40) and the Little Lamby made with New Zealand lamb ($ 14.40). Take a seat at one of the few tables after ordering, or take your lunch to the beach about two minutes on foot.
6) 2 p.m. Zen Onsen
Escape the crowds for an hour while enjoying the views from a cedar hot tub in the recently expanded Onsen thermal pools. Nine bathtubs overlook a scenic bend in the Shotover River from single rooms with retractable windows that open the outdoor spa, and another five reside in the outdoor gardens. Reserve a bathtub that seats four people per hour (from $ 87.50 for one, or up to $ 212 for four), which includes a glass of beer, wine or juice and a snack. It is recommended to book in advance; Reservations are usually made weeks in advance.
7) 4:30 p.m. Kiwi style shopping
Spend an hour touring the many shops and galleries of Queenstown, full of Kiwi brands such as Swanndri, manufacturers of the classic "Swanny,quot;, or long shirt made of bush wool, and the Icebreaker of outdoor fabric, specializing in natural fabrics . For gifts and graphics, visit Vesta Design Boutique, located at William’s Cottage, which was built in 1864 facing the lake and is registered as the oldest house in Queenstown. Inside, see limited edition prints of the Nicola Tucker Mountains, prints of New Zealand native birds by Marika Jones and travel posters of the region inspired by the era.
8) 6 p.m. Notable sunsets
Choose a place to toast at sunset in Queenstown, where the Alpenglow paints the distant mountains of Remarkables pink. The Reds bar, at the QT Queenstown hotel, specializes in Negronis, which includes classic and aged selections on tap ($ 19). The modernist lounge has windows from the window seat to the ceiling that frame the views of the well-appointed range while tourist boats roam the lake below. Alternatively, from the city's main beach, visit The Bathhouse, a vintage 1911 bathhouse with a distinctive crown on the roof now converted into a popular cafe across the lake. (Note that the sunset in Queenstown, 45 degrees south latitude, can reach 9:30 p.m. in summer).
9) 7:30 p.m. South Island on a plate
Like those in many luxury mountain cities, the Queenstown dining scene offers strong carnivorous options, including Botswana Butchery and Jervois Steak House. But to get an idea of the terroir of southern New Zealand, reserve a table in Rat, named for a native tree. A backlit photographic mural of a mossy rainforest in Fiordland National Park gives a quiet tone in the open-plan dining room with local polished stone and warm wood, and chaired by chef Josh Emett. Regional ingredients fill the menu, which changes every day and recently included raw king fish ($ 24), beef-fed beef tartare with Canterbury truffles ($ 24), venison tenderloin with onion puree (48 dollars) and lamb shoulder over low heat for two (50 dollars per person). End with a visit to the table from the cart full of New Zealand cheeses (three for $ 20).
10) 9 p.m. Stirred and stirred
Queenstown is a party town, from the lakeside, where budget travelers come with six packages of beer, to classic pubs and elegant cocktail bars, which include Up @ The Bunker. Above the restaurant of the same name, the lounge features vintage black and white photos of Hollywood stars like Audrey Hepburn, and naturally dressed waiters shaking craft cocktails in an intimate, firelit room. In the courtyard, drink a sparkling "From Russia With Love,quot;, with vodka and peach liquor ($ 19) while watching old James Bond movies projected silently on an adjacent wall.
Sunday
11) 8 a.m. Make clues
There are hiking trails, also known as tracks in New Zealand, throughout Queenstown. Driving north on Glenorchy-Queenstown Road about 15 or 20 minutes leads to several inspiring walks, including the Moke Lake Loop Track. Less than four miles, the easy trail surrounds a mountain lake that reflects the steep mountains and no trees surrounding it. If it's hot, stay on Lake Wakatipu and take the short Bob’s Cove Trail, which leads to the rocky lake in minutes. Dive into the water from the pier on the other side of the cove.
12) 10 a.m. Rush the gold
Go Sunday driving to Arrowtown, about 13 miles from Queenstown, where gold was originally found in the Arrow River in 1862, which caused a brief but intense gold rush that left behind some 70 ancient structures, many of which now house shops, cafes, galleries and restaurants. The Lake District Museum and Gallery ($ 10 admission) tells the story of Arrowtown, from its Maori indigenous roots as moa hunting areas (including an exhibition of extinct bird bones) to the establishment of a Chinese village of miners Stop to enjoy a local beer and a snack at The Fork and Tap, a family pub with a generous outdoor patio, or try some pinot noirs from the nearby Central Otago wine region at The Winery, a wine shop that It offers samples of wine growers from all over the world. the country.
accommodation
The lively Sherwood Queenstown has 78 motel rooms updated in industrial and bohemian style with military blankets on extra-large beds and cushions made of recycled kilim carpets. The restaurant is a destination in itself, and the monthly program includes art workshops and concerts. Rooms from 180 dollars.