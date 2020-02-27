36 hours in Queenstown, New Zealand

5) 12:30 p.m. A hamburger worth waiting for

Who is Ferg, the man who frowns at signaling? Fergburger, the cult burger that generates long lines at all hours? The restaurant states that in 2001 he decreed: "Let there be fir burgers (sic) that people eat when they are drunk in hell." It can be fictitious, but the quality of the hamburgers is real. The rows of fans, drunk or not, travel Shotover Street for almost every 21 hours that is open every day. The menu options thoroughly explore the range of hamburgers, from the standard beef Fergburger ($ 12.50) to the Sweet Bambi deer ($ 14.40) and the Little Lamby made with New Zealand lamb ($ 14.40). Take a seat at one of the few tables after ordering, or take your lunch to the beach about two minutes on foot.

6) 2 p.m. Zen Onsen

Escape the crowds for an hour while enjoying the views from a cedar hot tub in the recently expanded Onsen thermal pools. Nine bathtubs overlook a scenic bend in the Shotover River from single rooms with retractable windows that open the outdoor spa, and another five reside in the outdoor gardens. Reserve a bathtub that seats four people per hour (from $ 87.50 for one, or up to $ 212 for four), which includes a glass of beer, wine or juice and a snack. It is recommended to book in advance; Reservations are usually made weeks in advance.

7) 4:30 p.m. Kiwi style shopping

Spend an hour touring the many shops and galleries of Queenstown, full of Kiwi brands such as Swanndri, manufacturers of the classic "Swanny,quot;, or long shirt made of bush wool, and the Icebreaker of outdoor fabric, specializing in natural fabrics . For gifts and graphics, visit Vesta Design Boutique, located at William’s Cottage, which was built in 1864 facing the lake and is registered as the oldest house in Queenstown. Inside, see limited edition prints of the Nicola Tucker Mountains, prints of New Zealand native birds by Marika Jones and travel posters of the region inspired by the era.