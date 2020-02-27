22 Turkish soldiers killed in Syrian government air strike in Idlib | News

%MINIFYHTMLc0c4facb3a8439e1a21098570de0933011% %MINIFYHTMLc0c4facb3a8439e1a21098570de0933012%

At least 22 Turkish soldiers have been killed in an air strike by government forces in the province of Idlib, in northwestern Syria, according to an official in Turkey.

Thursday's deaths are the largest number of deaths suffered by Turkey in a single day since it began sending thousands of soldiers to Idlib in recent weeks amid a The offensive of the Syrian government backed by Russia to seize the last stronghold controlled by the opposition of the war-torn country. The fierce bombing campaign and the ground assault has displaced almost a million people since December, of which more than half are children.

"What a shame to say that the death toll has increased to 22," Rahmi Dogan, governor of Hatay province in southeastern Turkey, said in televised statements. He previously said that nine soldiers were killed in the air raid and others were injured.

After the attack, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a two-hour emergency security meeting in Ankara attended by ministers and military officers.

Separately, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke by telephone with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, according to state media.

The attacks on Turkish forces have caused severe tensions between the key ally of the Syrian government, Russia and Turkey, which supports certain opposition groups in Idlib.

Erdogan has promised to launch a military operation to push back Syrian government forces if they don't withdraw from a line of Turkish observation posts by the end of February.

Separately, a Turkish official told the Reuters news agency that Turkey Police, coast guard and border security officials were ordered to withdraw from the land and sea crossings of refugees, Anticipation of the imminent arrival of refugees from Idlib, home to more than three million people.

Turkey already hosts more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees and fears a new influx, said Hashem Ahelbarra of Al Jazeera, reporting from the Turkish-Syrian border.

"In the coming days, (it is likely) to see Turkey take an aggressive role and ask the European Union and NATO, in particular, to take a very firm stance when it comes to what is happening now in Idlib," he added. .

"Turkey feels that it is fighting this struggle for itself while considering what it is making an attempt to end the humanitarian crisis (crisis in Idlib)."