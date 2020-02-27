2019 saw violent repression against protesters in America: Amnesty | News

%MINIFYHTMLa4b24102249c990a27b109d5077c7bb311% %MINIFYHTMLa4b24102249c990a27b109d5077c7bb312%

Santiago, Chile – The hundreds of thousands, sometimes millions, of protesters who took to the streets in countries of the Americas last year encountered violent repression, and governments often use measures in "blatant disregard for their obligations under national law and international, "Amnesty International said Thursday by publishing its annual report for the region.

The 2019 review shows a region where citizens were attacked for protesting and defending human and environmental rights in many countries.

The tsunami of protests that swept through Latin America and the Caribbean last year often ran into repressive and increasingly militarized tactics, Amnesty said.

The year was marked by the inability of the states to channel people's discontent and demands for their rights, the rights group said. Instead, they resorted to repression and excessive use of force, including intentionally lethal force, according to the report.

In Chile, it was discovered that the army and police deliberately wounded protesters participating in national demonstrations against inequality. Since the social uprising broke out in October, the main cities in Chile have drowned with tear gas when state forces took strong action against protesters. There have been widespread abuses at the hands of the state, from excessive force to alleged sexual violence.

Although Chilean President Sebastián Piñera has acknowledged that there have been abuses, the government continues to seek a hard response to "restore public order." More than 400 people have suffered eye injuries caused by "non-lethal,quot; firearms used to disperse demonstrations.

A woman holds a sign that says & # 39; No + violence, the right to march in peace & # 39; In front of members of the security forces during a protest against the Chilean government in Santiago, Chile (File: Ricardo Moraes / Reuters)

Constanza Salseo, a 25-year-old obstetrician student says she was protesting peacefully in her neighborhood of Santiago when a ball hit her eye. The pain was so intense that he vomited.

"The repression is always very extreme here," she says. "But I'm not changing my position. I'm not afraid to go outside. I might even die. We have to make sure this never happens again."

In Venezuela's anti-government protests, Amnesty documented that President Nicolás Maduro's security forces committed crimes under international law, including extrajudicial executions and arbitrary detentions.

Towards the end of last year in Haiti, national police forces were implicated in many of the deaths related to anti-government protests.

According to Amnesty, at least 210 people died violently in the context of protests across the Americas: 83 in Haiti, 47 in Venezuela, 35 in Bolivia, 31 in Chile, eight in Ecuador and six in Honduras.

Protesters take refuge behind a riot truck of the Haitian National Police during clashes in a demonstration to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in the streets of Petion Ville, Port-au-Prince (Andrés Martínez Casares / Reuters)

"2019 brought a renewed assault on human rights in much of the Americas, with intolerant and increasingly authoritarian leaders who resorted to increasingly violent tactics to prevent people from protesting or seeking security in another country," said Erika Guevara -Rosos, director of the Americas at Amnesty International.

A & # 39; death sentence & # 39; for asylum seekers

The human rights organization also condemned the aggressive positions of governments against migrants and asylum seekers. The number of Venezuelans who fled the country increased to 4.8 million, only surpassed by Syria, but Peru, Ecuador and Chile imposed restrictive entry requirements.

In the United States, the government illegally detained children fleeing violent situations in Central America and imposed new measures to restrict access to asylum, the rights group said. Amnesty warned that US President Donald Trump's asylum ban, issued in July, could be a "death sentence,quot; for people seeking security.

Migrants, most of them asylum seekers sent back to Mexico from the US UU. Under the Stay in Mexico program, officially called Migrant Protection Protocols, they wait in line for a meal outside the Human Repatriation office in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico (File: Loren Elliott / Reuters)

According to the Trump administration's immigration policies, tens of thousands of asylum seekers have been forced to return to Mexico to await their cases in the United States. Hundreds of Salvadorans and Hondurans have been sent to Guatemala to request asylum there, despite warnings from the rights group that say the Central American country is not equipped to handle asylum seekers.

Earlier this month, Human Rights Watch said at least 138 people deported to El Salvador from the United States in recent years were killed.

Defiant resistance

However, Amnesty also said that repression has been counteracted by resistance, as social movements and youth uprisings demanded justice and recognition of their rights.

"We also saw young people stand up and demand changes throughout the region, which triggered broader demonstrations on a large scale. Their courage in the face of vicious state repression gives us hope and shows that future generations will not be intimidated," he said. Guevara-Roses. said.

In particular, in 2019 the growing strength of various women's movements throughout the region was seen.

In Mexico, a series of cases of sexual violence triggered outrage and protests throughout the country, while in Argentina, thousands of women took to the streets for the right to abortion.

Women's rights activists and people raise their hands during a protest against violence against women and against the Chilean government in Santiago, Chile (Pablo Sanhueza / Reuters)

The most powerful movement was the song, A Rapist in Your Path, of the Chilean feminist group Las Tesis that brought women together against sexual violence. Gender violence continues to be widespread throughout the region, and impunity for perpetrators is the norm.

The song, which highlights patriarchal culture as the root of violence against women, quickly became a feminist anthem repeated by women around the world.

"The & # 39; green wave & # 39; of women and girls who demand sexual and reproductive rights and the end of gender violence showed an unstoppable momentum throughout the Americas. From Santiago, Chile, to Washington, DC, their Awesome interpretations of the feminist anthem "A Rapist in Your Path & # 39; gave us the soundtrack of solidarity in 2019 and renewed optimism for what we can achieve this year," said Guevara-Rosas.

Activists hold green scarves, which symbolize the movement for the right to abortion, outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina (File: Agustin Marcarian / Reuters)

"There has certainly been a worrying shift towards the repressive tactics of the security forces, and with few elections in 2020, there is little reason to expect these approaches to change," said Asa Cusack, managing editor of the London School of Economics in America Latin and Caribbean blog, and associate member of the Institute of Latin American Studies, University of London.

"But in the past, the remarkably strong and effective social movements in the region have been able to raise awareness and generate real change throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. Although things could get worse before they get better, this long history of activism less gives people the tools to clear the path of current confusion. "