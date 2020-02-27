10 best events and things to do in Boston this weekend: February 27 to 1, 2020

Skip Netflix this weekend: here are 10 ways to get out of your home and not get bored in the city. If you want BosTen to be delivered to your inbox every Thursday, click here. Do you want more things to do? See our calendar of events at boston.com/events. You can also learn even more about incredible events in Boston by joining the Facebook group BosTen.

%MINIFYHTML1b243ec41a6a3a567cd9d56f7252b54f11% %MINIFYHTML1b243ec41a6a3a567cd9d56f7252b54f12%

Beginning Thursday, tens of thousands of game enthusiasts will attend the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center for PAX East, one of the largest festivals of its kind in the entire country. You will find hundreds of exhibitions and active tournaments dedicated to board games, video games, role-playing games and any other type of game in what an organizer has called "Woodstock for players,quot;. One-day passes for Friday and Saturday are sold out, but you can still get tickets for Thursday and Sunday or the full four-day event. (From Thursday, February 27 to Sunday, March 1 at different times; Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Boston; $ 65 for one-day passes, $ 230 for four-day passes; all ages)

For those who are not familiar, synesthesia is a condition in which a sense (its sense of sound, for example) leads to involuntary experiences in another sense, such as its sense of sight. Due to her synesthesia, the composer Mary Bichner "sees,quot; the sound and "listens,quot; to the color, and thanks to the Science Museum and its planetarium images, the public will have the opportunity to enjoy an approximation of their sensory experiences on Thursday the night. (Thursday, February 27 at 9 p.m.; Charles Hayden Planetarium at the Museum of Science, Boston; $ 20; 18+)

In 2002, one of the biggest movies of the year was "The Ring,quot;, a horror movie starring Naomi Watts on a damn VHS tape that caused the death of anyone who saw it in seven days. Despite the success of "The Ring,quot;, the Japanese film on which it was based, "Ringu,quot; of 1998, surprisingly never had an adequate American release. This weekend, the Brattle Theater will present four presentations of a new digital restoration of "Ringu,quot;, which will show the public that, although video recorders and home videos may be obsolete, the terror one can cause is always green. (From Friday, February 28 to Sunday, March 1 at different times; Brattle Theater, Cambridge; $ 9-12; PG-13 rating)

With temperatures that reached 64 earlier this week, golf fans probably dreamed of playing a round. While the golf season is still at least a month away, you can start improving your game at the National Golf Expo this weekend. Take a look at the exhibits, interactive functions and seminars, or simply enjoy the swings in the indoor practice field and the largest demonstration stage in the Northeast. (From Friday, February 28 to Sunday, March 1 at different times; Seaport World Trade Center, Boston; $ 12-14, free for children 12 and under; all ages)

If you are looking for a new cultural experience this weekend, the 11th annual South Asian Showdown at John Hancock Hall is a good option. The dance teams of the United States and Canada will compete with each other in Fusion ("a combination of any dance style with most Indian music,quot;) and Bollywood / Hindi-Film ("Bollywood dance style with expression, theme and history ") for cash prizes. (Saturday, February 29 at 6 p.m.; John Hancock Hall, Boston; $ 25-100; all ages)

Boston's synthpop quartet, Bearstronaut, has been one of the titans of the local music scene for more than a decade, since he performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to play in front of a crowd from the hometown in Boston Calling. Unfortunately, as of this weekend, the band will no longer be there, with a final show at Great Scott before the members go their separate ways. (Friday, February 28 at 10 p.m.; Great Scott, Boston; $ 12; 21+)

Temperatures may be at 30 degrees this weekend, but that doesn't stop Citizen Public House from opening its patio a few months earlier to throw a winter party in the yard. Come enjoy free smores by the heater, then warm up with hot rum cocktails available to buy. (Saturday, February 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar, Boston; free; 21+)

"If you've seen one, you've seen them all,quot; is an inappropriate aphorism to describe the shows of multi-instrumentalist Matt Butler and his Orchestra All. This is because since 2001, Butler and a rotating cast of the best musicians have played a completely improvised and completely different show each time, providing a unique experience even for their biggest fans every night. The collective show at The Sinclair will feature artists from The String Cheese Incident (drummer Michael Travis), Gov’t Mule (multi-instrumentalist Danny Louis) and Peabody folk / native singer Ryan Montbleau, among others. (Saturday, February 29 at 8 p.m.; The Sinclair; Cambridge; $ 28; 18+)

It's what bubbie would want: a room full of baklava, borscht, falafel and funnel mini cakes. Diners of all religions and cultures are welcome in this celebration of diverse Jewish cuisine, which will feature chefs participating in The Chubby Chickpea, Flora & # 39; s Wine Bar, Little Big Diner, Mamaleh & # 39; s Delicatessen, Simcha and more , in addition to beer, wine, cocktails and cooking demonstrations. (Sunday, March 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Revere Hotel Boston Common, Boston; $ 36, children 8 and under are free; all ages)

Ice Shotskis Frozen harpoons. Are we in a ski hotel or in a Cambridge restaurant? Harvest hopes to channel his best vibes after skiing at his annual winter party on Sunday, when chefs Tyler Kinnett and Joshua Livsey will serve snacks in Harvest's heated outdoor patio, along with drinks, music from DJ Ryan Brown and a live raffle . Tickets, which include food tickets and two drinks, will benefit Furnishing Hope of MA, an organization that helps families get out of the street. (Sunday, March 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Harvest, Cambridge; $ 55; 21+)