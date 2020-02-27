1 killed in attack with Israeli drones in the Golan Heights: Syrian state TV | Israel News

%MINIFYHTML3cf240b52f1cac9a37c430328f51cebb11% %MINIFYHTML3cf240b52f1cac9a37c430328f51cebb12%

An Israeli drone has attacked a car outside the Syrian village in the occupied Golan Heights, killing a civilian, according to Syrian state media.

The SANA news agency said Thursday's attack took place in Hadr, a village in the province of Quneitra that is in the section of the territory controlled by Syria; Israel occupies most of the Golan Heights plateau, captured in a 1967 war.

The Syrian Human Rights Observatory (SOHR) based in the United Kingdom, a war monitor, said the murdered man was a member of the "Syrian resistance to free the Golan,quot;, without giving further details.

The governor of Quneitra, Humam Dibyat, identified the murdered person as Adel Tawil and said he worked at a police station and was attacked while returning home from work.

"He was innocent. He was an honorable nationalist," said Dibyat, quoted by The Associated Press news agency.

There were no immediate comments from the Israeli army.

Israeli attacks

Since the beginning of the Syrian conflict in 2011, Israel has carried out many incursions against the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his allies, Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah group, saying their goal was to end the military presence of Tehran in the war-torn country.

Iran-backed armed groups, led by Hezbollah, now dominate vast areas in eastern and southern Syria, as well as in various suburbs around the capital, Damascus.

On Sunday, Israeli fighter jets launched airstrikes against suspicious positions of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group near Damascus, killing two of its members.

SOHR then said that four pro-al-Assad fighters, backed by Iran, also died in the attack.

Israel said the attacked sites were used for "research and development of weapons,quot; manufactured in Syria and the besieged Gaza Strip.

It is rare for Israel to claim such attacks directly.

In mid-January, Damascus accused the Israeli air force of carrying out an attack on the T4 military airport in central Syria. The same base has been attacked by Israeli raids several times.

In November, the Israeli army claimed responsibility for a series of air strikes against government military sites and Iranian forces that killed 23 people, including 16 foreigners, according to the SOHR.